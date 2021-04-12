Any manager who has made it through week one without injuries should consider themselves lucky. Between Opening Day on April 1 and Sunday, April 11, 117 players were placed on the injured list. Forty-one of those players were ranked within the top 250 of ESPN’s pre-draft rankings.

Saying it has been a rough start for player health would be an understatement. However, it is still early in the season, and any deficits can still be made up with smart moves on the waiver wire.

Let’s take a look at six players, rostered in under 50 per cent of ESPN leagues, who could be difference-making adds for this week and beyond.

Hitters

Cedric Mullins, OF, Baltimore Orioles (44.5 per cent rostered)

Mullins won the Orioles’ centre-field job in spring training and has made the most of the opportunity. The 26-year-old has hit safely in every game this season, resulting in an impressive .459/.512/.676 slash line through nine contests.

Mullins has occupied the leadoff spot for the O’s all season and should be a good source of runs hitting in front of Trey Mancini and Anthony Santander.

His biggest asset for fantasy managers will be his speed. Mullins stole seven bases in just 48 MLB games last season. He already has two stolen bases this season and projects to reach 25 over a full season of games.

The former 13th-round pick’s expected batting average (xBA) of .312 indicates that he should maintain an average close to .300 once he eventually cools off.

Ty France, 2B, Seattle Mariners (48.8 per cent rostered)

France was acquired by the Mariners as part of last year’s trade that sent catcher Austin Nola to the San Diego Padres.

Despite moving between second base and designated hitter, the 26-year-old has carved out a full-time role in the lineup. France has hit second in every game this season and is performing very well, slashing .290/.389/.452 in 36 plate appearances.

He hit just four home runs in 50 games last season but was able to smack 27 in only 76 Triple-A games in 2019. While it hasn’t shown at the MLB level yet, France does have the potential to reach the 20-homer plateau over a full season.

While his counting stats (seven runs, four RBI) may seem underwhelming thus far, the return of reigning AL Rookie of the Year, Kyle Lewis and the impending call-up of top prospect Jarred Kelenic will make the Mariners’ offence much better and create more opportunities for France.

Jonathan India, 3B, Cincinnati Reds (48.8 per cent rostered)

The fifth-overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft has done nothing but hit since reaching the majors. India’s excellent spring forced the Reds to throw defence out the window and move Eugenio Suarez to shortstop in order to make room for the rookie.

The 24-year-old has rewarded their faith, hitting .379 with 11 RBI through eight games. India doesn’t project to hit for much power, as he hit just 11 home runs between High-A and Double-A in 2019. However, he should have no problem racking up runs and RBI in the Reds’ powerful lineup.

India has been hitting sixth or seventh in the batting order, but manager David Bell may be forced to move him higher if he continues to produce at this level. If he does, his fantasy value will soar even higher.

Other Options: Manuel Margot, OF, Tampa Bay Rays (36.2 per cent rostered), Omar Narvaez, C, Milwaukee Brewers (17.6 per cent rostered), Myles Straw, OF, Houston Astros (13.6 per cent rostered)

Pitchers

Emmanuel Clase, RP, Cleveland (16.1 per cent rostered)

Clase, not James Karinchak, looks like he will be the next dominant closer in Cleveland. The 23-year-old has converted his first two save opportunities over the weekend, while Karinchak was brought in to start the eighth.

Clase has elite velocity, averaging over 100 mph on his fastball and over 90 mph on his slider. The fireballer has been elite in nearly every pitching category thus far, according to Statcast:

Clase has struck out over 55 per cent of the batters he’s faced and has generated swinging strikes 28.9 per cent of the time. For comparison, the league leader in swinging strike percentage last season was Tanner Rainey at 23.4 per cent.

Based on the first week of the season, Cleveland manager Terry Francona prefers to use Karinchak to put out fires, not as his designated closer. If the trend continues, Clase is the best candidate to lead the team in saves.

Trevor Rogers, SP, Miami Marlins (22.8 per cent rostered)

Rogers slipped under the radar after a mediocre first start where he lasted just four innings and walked four in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

His second start went much better. The 23-year-old dominated the New York Mets, allowing just three hits while striking out 10 batters over six innings. Rogers walked just two batters and consistently located his fastball for strikes.

The young hurler may be inconsistent with his control over a full season but will be a good source of strikeouts when he takes the bump.

Johnny Cueto, SP, San Francisco Giants (20 per cent rostered)

The veteran could be having a bounce-back season at age 35. Cueto has shined in his first two starts, striking out nearly a batter per inning while posting a 2.51 ERA and coming just one out away from tossing a complete game against the Rockies on Friday.

Through two starts, Cueto is striking out batters at his highest rate since 2014, and walking batters at his lowest rate since 2018.

His 3.49 xFIP is more indicative of his current skill level, but managers who need a starter to round out their rotation can count on Cueto as a solid source of strikeouts and stabilizing ratios in good matchups.

Other Options: Carlos Rodon, SP, Chicago White Sox (36.9 per cent rostered), Drew Smyly, SP, Atlanta Braves (32.1 per cent rostered) Daniel Bard, RP, Colorado Rockies (46.4 per cent rostered)