COVID forces Harrington out of Pebble Beach

Padraig Harrington has tested positive for COVID-19 and is withdrawing from the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, it was announced Tuesday.

Paddy Harrington is out of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am after a postivie Covid test. Replaced by Sangmoon Bae. — Bob Weeks (@BobWeeksTSN) February 9, 2021

PGA TOUR Statement on Padraig Harrington pic.twitter.com/9EqCjSCxdd — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 9, 2021

"Harrington will have the PGA Tour's full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines," the PGA said in a statement.

He will be replaced in the field by Sangmoon Bae.

The tournament will run Feb. 11 to 14 at Pebble Beach Golf Links.