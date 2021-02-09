Padraig Harrington has tested positive for COVID-19 and is withdrawing from the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, it was announced Tuesday.

"Harrington will have the PGA Tour's full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines," the PGA said in a statement.

He will be replaced in the field by Sangmoon Bae.

The tournament will run Feb. 11 to 14 at Pebble Beach Golf Links.