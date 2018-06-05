Chip Cox is back with the Montreal Alouettes after signing a one-year deal with the team to return for a 12th season.

"Chip is one of our leaders on defence," general manager Kavis Reed said in a team press release. "Over the years, he's won individual awards all while being part of championship teams. That experience is a great asset for our team. We know that Chip will be a true mentor for younger players."

The 34-year-old played 15 games for the Alouettes last season, finishing with 67 tackles.

A four-time CFL All-Star, Cox won two Grey Cups as a member of the Alouettes and was named the league's Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2013.

Cox has 848 tackles, 27 sacks, and 23 interceptions in 212 career CFL regular season games, all with the Alouettes.