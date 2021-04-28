MONTREAL — The Canadian Grand Prix has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to COVID-19 health measures, but a contract to hold the race in Montreal has been extended by two years.

The Formula One race was scheduled to take place June 13 at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

The event was also cancelled last year because of the novel coronavirus.

However, the governments of Canada and Quebec said in a joint release that the race will return to Montreal in 2022, and that an agreement has been reached with Formula One World Championship to keep the race in Montreal until 2031, two years longer than the current agreement.

The announcement comes after public health officials in Montreal expressed concerns over holding the race due to the novel coronavirus. A teleconference was planned Wednesday with the race's promoter and government officials from Montreal, Quebec and Canada.

The Canadian Grand Prix made its debut in 1967 and has been a fixture in the Montreal sports scene since.

The last time it wasn't held prior to the pandemic-related cancellations was 2009, when the event promoter and F1 couldn't come to an agreement over the rights to show the race.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2021.