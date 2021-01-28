HAMILTON — CPL champion Forge FC has picked up the contract option for Canadian goalkeeper Triston Henry for the 2021 season.

The 27-year-old from Toronto was named the CPL's top 'keeper in 2020 after positing a league-high five shutouts. Henry started all but one of Forge’s 11 matches at last summer's Island Games.

He ranked first in the league in 2020 appearances (10), minutes (900) and recoveries (tie-79), and was second in saves (23).

Henry has made 41 appearances for Hamilton-based Forge over two seasons.

Prior to joining Forge, he played in League 1 Ontario with Sigma FC (2016-18), Quinnipiac University (2015), the University of Connecticut (2014) and Herkimer Community College (2012-13).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021