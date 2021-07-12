The 6-foot-6, 213-pound blueliner had an impressive freshman season (three goals and 16 points in 26 games) in Ann Arbor, then stepped up to play a significant role to help Team Canada win a gold medal at the IIHF World Championship.

“Power has superb hockey sense, superior size and strong puck skills,” said TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button. “He has all the attributes to be a No. 1 defenceman at the NHL level.”

While Power seems destined to hear his name called at first overall by the Buffalo Sabres on July 23, he appears to be leaning towards returning to Michigan to get the full NCAA experience after a strange pandemic year.

Button says another year of college hockey will be good for Power’s development.

“I don’t think any player in this draft class is ready to be a significant contributor in the NHL next season,” Button said. “That’s not a bad thing. Alexis Lafreniere didn’t make a huge splash during the 2020-21 season. Jack Hughes, Kaapo Kakko and Kirby Dach didn’t in 2019-20. It takes time.”

Barrie Colts defenceman Brandt Clarke, who played against men in Slovakia this season with the Ontario Hockey League paused, sits second in Button’s final ranking.

Clarke had five goals and 15 points in 26 games for Nove Zamky, then had seven points in seven games for Canada at the IIHF U18 World Championship.

“Clarke has a game that is predicated on creativity, imagination and boldness,” Button said.

Wolverines centre Matty Beniers sits third in Button’s rankings, coming off a season where he was a point-per-game player (10 goals, 14 assists in 24 games). The 6-foot-1, 174-pound pivot also played a major role in helping Team USA to a gold at the World Juniors despite being the youngest player on the roster.

Djurgardens left winger William Eklund (No. 4) is the first of three Swedish players in Button’s top eight, joined by Lulea goaltender Jesper Wallstedt (No. 7) and Frolunda defenceman Simon Edvinsson (No. 8).

“It’s another really strong prospect class from Sweden,” Button said. “Eklund has the same kind of brilliant hockey sense Henrik Zetterberg played with. Wallstedt has the same goaltending style as Henrik Lundqvist and Edvinsson’s skating is in the mould of Victor Hedman.”

U.S. National Team Development Program defenceman Luke Hughes (No. 5) is poised to join brothers Jack and Quinn as a first-round selection. The youngest Hughes brother is also the biggest (6-foot-2, 187 pounds) and has committed to Michigan for next season.

Also in the top 10 are Russian centre Fedor Svechkov (No. 6), Edmonton Oil Kings right wing Dylan Guenther (No. 9) and Peterborough Petes centre Mason McTavish (No. 10).

The first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, July 23, with rounds two through seven being held on July 24.

 

Craig's List - Final

 
RK Player Team POS HT WT GP G P
1 Owen Power Michigan (NCAA) D 6'6 213 26 3 16
2 Brandt Clarke Nove Zamky (SVK) D 6'2 185 26 5 15
3 Matthew Beniers Michigan (NCAA) C 6'1 ½ 175 24 10 24
4 William Eklund Djurgardens (SHL) LW 5'9 ¾ 176 40 11 23
5 Luke Hughes USA U18 (USHL) D 6'2 180 38 6 34
6 Fedor Svechkov Togliatti (VHL) C 6'0 187 38 5 15
7 Jesper Wallstedt  Lulea (SHL) G 6'3 214 22 2.23 .908
8 Simon Edvinsson Frolunda (SHL) D 6'4 ¼ 198 10 0 1
9 Dylan Guenther Edmonton (WHL) RW 6'1 ½ 175 12 12 24
10 Mason McTavish Olten (SUI) C 6'1 207 13 9 11
11 Matthew Coronato Chicago (USHL) LW 5'10 ¾ 183 48 45 80
12 Zachary L’Heureux Halifax (QMJHL) C 5'11 196 33 19 39
13 Cole Sillinger Sioux Falls (USHL) C 6'0 190 31 24 46
14 Kent Johnson Michigan (NCAA) C 6'1 167 26 9 27
15 Sebastian Cossa Edmonton (WHL) G 6'6 210 11 1.45 .942
16 Chaz Lucius USA U18 (USHL) C 6'1 185 12 13 18
17 Brennan Othmann Olten (SUI) LW 6'0 175 34 7 16
18 Zachary Bolduc Rimouski (QMJHL) C 6'1 175 27 10 29
19 Samu Tuomaala Karpat (SM Liiga Jr.)  RW 5'10 174 30 15 31
20 Corson Ceulemans Brooks (AJHL) D 6'2 198 8 4 11
21 Carson Lambos JYP (SM Liiga Jr. ) D 6'1 197 13 2 11
22 Zach Dean Gatineau (QMJHL) C 6'0 176 23 10 20
23 Aatu Raty Karpat (SM Liiga) C 6'2 185 35 3 6
24 Francesco Pinelli Jesenice (SLO) C 6'0 185 13 5 11
25 Xavier Bourgault Shawinigan (QMJHL) C 6'0 172 29 20 40
26 Nikita Chibrikov St. Petersburg (KHL) RW 5'10 170 16 1 2
27 Daniil Chayka Moskva (KHL) D 6'2 ¾ 187 11 1 2
28 Isak Rosen Leksands (SHL) RW 5'11 156 22 0 1
29 Oskar Olausson HV71 (SWE J20) RW 6'1 ¼ 180 16 14 27
30 Fabian Lysell Lulea (SHL) RW 5'10 ½ 172 26 2 3
31 Benjamin Gaudreau Canada U18 G 6'2 175 5 2.20 .919
32 Shai Buium Sioux City (USHL) D 6'3 209 50 4 26
                 
33 Alexander Kisakov Moscow (MHL) LW 5'10 150 61 36 73
34 Simon Robertsson Skelleftea (SHL) RW 6'0 190 22 1 2
35 Brent Johnson Sioux Falls (USHL) D 5'11 161 47 11 32
36 Sasha Pastujov USA U18 (USHL) LW 6'0 181 34 23 52
37 Anton Olsson Malmo (SHL) D 6'0 198 39 0 4
38 Tristan Broz Fargo (USHL) C 6'0 176 50 17 48
39 Jack Peart Fargo (USHL) D 5'11 ½ 180 20 0 11
40 Josh Doan Chicago (USHL) RW 6'1 ¾ 176 50 27 65
41 Kirill Kirsanov St. Petersburg (KHL) D 6'1 198 29 0 3
42 Dylan Duke USA U18 (USHL) C 5'10 181 43 25 44
43 Matthew Knies Tri-City (USHL) LW 6'3 208 39 13 36
44 Sean Behrens USA U18 (USHL) D 5'9 177 39 6 31
45 Prokhor Poltapov K. Armiya (MHL) RW 6'0 194 61 25 52
46 Logan Stankoven Kamloops (WHL) C 5'8 170 6 7 10
47 Mackie Samoskevich Chicago (USHL) C 5'11 ½ 189 34 13 36
48 Evan Nause Quebec (QMJHL) D 6'2 186 32 4 22
49 Tyler Boucher USA U18 (USHL) RW 6'1 205 12 6 11
50 Logan Mailloux Lejon (SWE) D 6'3 212 19 7 15
51 Stanislav Svozil Brno (CZE) D 6'1 182 30 1 3
52 Ayrton Martino Omaha (USHL) LW 5'11 160 35 18 53
53 William Stromgren MODO (SWE) LW 6'3 175 27 3 9
54 Olen Zellwegger Everett (WHL) D 5'9 175 11 2 13
55 Aidan Hreschuk USA U18 (USHL) D 5'11 182 43 5 33
56 James Malatesta Quebec (QMJHL) C 5'9 179 32 10 23
57 Robert Orr Halifax (QMJHL) RW 5'11 176 41 15 32
58 Ryan Ufko Chicago (USHL) D 5'9 ¾ 178 50 10 38
59 Cameron Whynot Halifax (QMJHL) D 6'1 180 34 6 23
60 Hunter Strand Tri-City (USHL) C 5'10 ¾ 185 51 20 49
61 Redmond Savage USA U18 (USHL) C 5'11 ¼ 180 46 18 42
62 Jakub Brabanec Brno (CZE) C 6'1 174 23 0 1
63 Wyatt Johnston Canada U18 C 6'1 178 7 2 4
64 Dmitry Zugan K. Armiya (MHL) C 5'11 176 61 16 40
                 
65 Tristan Lennox Saginaw (OHL) G 6'4 188 - - -
66 Samu Salminen Jokerit (SM Liiga Jr.) C 6'2 186 17 10 26
67 Nikita Novikov Moscow (MHL) D 6'3 196 52 4 14
68 Ville Koivunen Karpat (SM Liiga Jr.) LW 5'11 161 38 23 49
69 Ryan Winterton Canada U18 RW 6'2 175 7 2 4
70 Matvei Petrov Moskva (MHL) LW 6'2 178 58 22 42
71 Cole Huckins A-Bathurst (QMJHL) C 6'3 200 31 13 30
72 Aleksei Heimosalmi Assat (SM Liiga Jr.) D 5'11 170 35 4 21
73 Jack Bar Chicago (USHL) D 6'2 ½ 193 31 5 15
74 Chase Stillman Esbjerg (DEN) RW 6'1 180 8 9 16
75 Justin Robidas Val-d'Or (QMJHL) C 5'8 173 35 19 36
 