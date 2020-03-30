Rimouski Oceanic left wing Alexis Lafreniere has strengthened his hold on the title of hockey’s best prospect, with his 112-point regular season further evidence that he belongs atop the latest edition of Craig’s List ahead of the 2020 NHL Draft.

With leagues around the globe cancelling the remainder of their seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s latest ranking serves as an end-of-the-season evaluation.

There will be one more Craig’s List before the 2020 Draft, whenever that may be. The NHL has postponed the draft from its original June 26-27 dates in Montreal.

The latest list is heavy on northern talent, with Canadians taking five of the top six spots and 18 of the 31 first-round slots. Lafreniere going first overall would end a drought for Canadian prospects that stretches back to 2015, when the Edmonton Oilers selected Connor McDavid with the first pick.

The shortened season was a stellar one for Lafreniere, who averaged more than two points per game with 35 goals and 77 assists in 52 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) contests and overcame a knee injury to help Canada win gold at the World Juniors.

“He has excelled from his first game in junior and there is nothing to indicate that he won’t be a contributor in the NHL from the outset,” Button said. “I believe he’s more than capable of being a 60-plus-point player as a rookie.”

Lafreniere burst onto the scene during the 2017-18 season, becoming the first 16-year-old since Sidney Crosby in 2003-04 to score more than 40 goals. He has more than delivered on the hype ever since – both in the QMJHL and when representing his country internationally.

“He doesn’t rely on one area of the game to be successful,” Button said. “He can make plays, he can score, he can play in traffic and is determined to be in the guts of the action. With his physical maturity, he’s more than ready to handle the challenges and rigours of the NHL.”

Tim Stutzle, an 18-year-old centre/left winger who had 34 points in 41 games for Adler Mannheim in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga this season and turned heads at the World Juniors for Germany, is second on Button’s list.

“He’s pure excitement and plays the game in a similar fashion to Patrick Kane,” Button said. “He’s quick on his skates and has a fast mind. He’s extremely confident and manages to do things in the game offensively that are completely unexpected. Stutzle is a very difficult guy to try to defend.”

Towering Sudbury Wolves centre Quinton Byfield, who accumulated 32 goals and 82 points in 45 Ontario Hockey League games this season, sits third on the list. But Button says the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Byfield has the most physical upside in the entire 2020 class.

“Byfield is the one player who has shown he could eventually surpass Lafreniere,” Button said. “He has the hands and offensive ability that remind you of Evgeni Malkin and the determination to be a 200-foot player like Anze Kopitar.”

Saginaw Spirit forward Cole Perfetti lands at No. 4 on the list. Coming off a season of 111 points (37 goals) in 61 games, Perfetti has excellent hands and is comfortable playing in tight areas.

“Perfetti’s hockey IQ is off the charts,” Button said. “He’s brilliant in every way. He won’t catch your eye with a lot of flash, but he has tremendous substance.”

The first defenceman on the list is Erie Otters blueliner Jamie Drysdale at No. 5. Button says the electrifying 5-foot-11, 172-pound Drysdale has turned himself into a complete, well-rounded defenceman.

“This process usually happens – if it happens – when a player is much older and in the NHL,” Button said. “Jamie has done it seamlessly over the past two years. I see a player who has command and confidence in every situation. He has the potential to be a top-pairing defenceman at the NHL level.”

A pair of Ottawa 67’s teammates are at No. 6 and No. 8, with right wing Jack Quinn two spots ahead of Austrian centre Marco Rossi.

“Quinn is the best goal scorer available in this draft,” Button said. “He’s capable of gearing up and gearing down with his speed to create space. He reminds me of David Pastrnak in so many ways. Rossi is an excellent playmaker with the vision and creativity to make something out of nothing. He has a style of play similar to Nicklas Backstrom.”

Sandwiched between the Ottawa forwards at No. 7 is Russian goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, who Button considers the best goalie prospect he’s seen entering a draft since Carey Price in 2005.

“Yes, he had his struggles at the World Juniors, but what doesn’t change is his tremendous skill and ability,” Button said. “He has completely dominated his age level time and time again, and he’s been dominant in the age group immediately ahead.”

Button’s top 10 is rounded out by Swedish right wing Lucas Raymond (No. 9), who skated for Frolunda this season, and Chicoutimi Sagueneens centre Hendrix Lapierre (No. 10), who had his season derailed by concussion issues. Lapierre played just 19 games, collecting two goals and 17 points. His last game was Nov. 21.

“Lapierre is the wild card of this draft,” Button said. “I should probably have him higher based on his potential, because I think he’s a top-five player if he can return to full health. He’s the best two-way player in the draft.”

 

Craig's List - March 30

 
RK Player Team POS HT WT GP G P
1 Alexis Lafreniere Rimouski (QMJHL) LW 6'1 192 52 35 112
2 Tim Stutzle Mannheim (DEL) C/LW 6'1 187 41 7 34
3 Quinton Byfield Sudbury (OHL) C 6'4 ¼ 215 45 32 82
4 Cole Perfetti Saginaw (OHL) C/LW 5'10 ¼ 177 61 37 111
5 Jamie Drysdale Erie (OHL) D 5'11 172 49 9 47
6 Jack Quinn Ottawa (OHL) RW 6'0 179 38 52 89
7 Yaroslav Askarov St. Petersburg (VHL) G 6'3 176 18 2.45 .920
8 Marco Rossi Ottawa (OHL) C 5'8 ¼ 170 56 39 120
9 Lucas Raymond Frölunda (SHL) RW 5'11 170 33 4 10
10 Hendrix Lapierre Chicoutimi (QMJHL) C 5'11 ½ 179 19 2 17
11 Connor Zary Kamloops (WHL) C 5'11 ¾ 173 57 38 86
12 Jake Sanderson USA U18 (USHL) D 6'0 ¾ 170 47 7 29
13 Alexander Holtz Djurgårdens (SHL) LW 5'11 ½ 192 35 9 16
14 Dylan Holloway Wisconsin (NCAA) C/LW 6'0 ½ 192 35 8 17
15 Tyson Foerster Barrie (OHL) RW 6'1 ¼ 194 62 36 80
16 Anton Lundell HIFK (SM Liiga) C 6'1 185 44 10 28
17 Dawson Mercer Chicoutimi (QMJHL) C/RW 6'0 181 42 24 60
18 William Wallinder  MoDo (SWE J20) D 6'4 191 37 5 24
19 Rodion Amirov Ufa (KHL) LW 6'0 167 17 10 22
20 Mavrik Bourque Shawinigan (QMJHL) C 5'10 165 49 29 71
21 Jeremie Poirier Saint John (QMJHL) D 6'0 ¼ 199 64 20 53
22 Brendan Brisson Chicago (USHL) C 5'11 ¼ 177 45 24 59
23 Seth Jarvis Portland (WHL) C 5'9 ½ 174 58 42 98
24 Kaiden Guhle Prince Albert (WHL) D 6'2 ½ 186 64 11 40
25 Braden Schneider Brandon (WHL) D 6'2 208 60 7 42
26 Justin Barron Halifax (QMJHL) D 6'1 ½ 195 34 4 19
27 Daniel Torgersson Frolunda (SWE J20) LW 6'2 ¾ 199 39 26 44
28 Shakir Mukhamadullin Ufa (MHL) D 6'3 ½ 178 13 2 10
29 Ozzy Wiesblatt Prince Albert (WHL) RW 5'9 ¾ 183 64 25 70
30 Ridly Greig Brandon (WHL) C 5'11 160 56 26 60
31 Eemil Viro Turku (SM Liiga) D 5'11 ½ 165 29 0 3
                 
32 Yan Kuznetsov Connecticut (NCAA) D 6'3 ¾ 207 34 2 11
33 Lukas Reichel Berlin (DEL) LW 6'0 170 42 12 24
34 Jan Mysak Hamilton (OHL) C/LW 5'10 ½ 180 22 15 25
35 Roby Jarventie Koovee (Mestis) LW 6'2¼ 184 36 23 38
36 Sam Colangelo Chicago (USHL) RW 6'2 205 44 28 58
37 Thomas Bordeleau USA U18 (USHL) C 5'9 ¼ 179 47 16 46
38 Vasili Ponomaryov Shawinigan (QMJHL) C 6'0 180 57 18 49
39 Justin Sourdif Vancouver (WHL) C/RW 5'10 ¾ 173 57 26 54
40 Jacob Perreault Sarnia (OHL) RW 5'11 200 57 39 70
41 Martin Chromiak Kingston (OHL) RW/LW 5'11 ½ 187 36 23 38
42 John-Jason Peterka Munich (DEL) LW 5'11 192 42 7 11
43 Jake Neighbours Edmonton (WHL) LW 5'11 ½ 197 64 23 70
44 Luke Evangelista London (OHL) RW 5'11 ¼ 172 62 23 61
45 Noel Gunler Lulea (SHL) RW 6'0 ½ 170 45 4 13
46 Topi Niemela Karpat (SM Liiga) D 5'10 ½ 156 43 1 7
47 Alexander Pashin Ufa (MHL) RW 5'8 154 37 17 39
48 Carter Savoie Sherwood Park (AJHL) LW 5'9 192 54 53 99
49 Daniil Gushchin Muskegon (USHL) LW/RW 5'9 167 42 22 47
50 Dmitri Zlodeyev Moscow (MHL) C 5'11 185 42 12 28
51 Kasper Simontaval Tapparra (SM Liiga Jr.) RW 5'9 177 48 25 57
52 Zion Nybeck HV71 (SWE J20) LW/RW 5'6 ½ 182 42 27 59
53 Ryan O'Rourke S.S. Marie (OHL) D 6'0 173 54 7 37
54 Lukas Cormier Charlottetown (QMJHL) D 5'9 ¼ 167 44 6 36
55 Marat Khusnutdinov St. Petersburg (MHL) C/LW 5'11 176 44 13 38
56 Evan Vierling Barrie (OHL) C 6'0 ¼ 167 43 14 44
57 Roni Hirvonen Assat (SM Liiga) C 5'9 164 52 5 16
58 Emil Andrae HV71 (SWE J20) D 5'8 ½ 181 40 11 38
59 Jacob Truscott USA U18 (USHL) D 6'0 ½ 172 47 5 21
60 Tyler Kleven USA U18 (USHL) D 6'3 ½ 190 45 2 12
61 Tyler Tullio Oshawa (OHL) RW 5'10 165 62 27 66
62 Ty Smilanic USA U18 (USHL) C/LW 6'0 ¾ 167 34 7 22
                 
63 Oliver Okuliar Lethbridge (WHL) LW 6'0 ¾ 181 55 33 68
64 Theodor Niederbach Frolunda (SWE J20) C 5'11 172 40 15 48
65 Nico Daws Guelph (OHL) G 6'3 ½ 202 38 2.48 .924
66 Egor Sokolov Cape Breton (QMJHL) LW 6'4 ¼ 235 52 46 92
67 Luke Tuch USA U18 (USHL) LW 6'1 197 47 15 30
68 Thimo Nickl Drummondville (QMJHL) D 6'2¼ 176 50 10 39
69 Helge Grans Malmo (SWE J20) D 6'2 ½ 206 27 4 27
70 Samuel Hlavaj Sherbrooke (QMJHL) G 6'3 ½ 216 39 2.25 .915
71 Jack Finley Spokane (WHL) C 6'05¾ 213 61 19 57
72 Ethan Cardwell Barrie (OHL) RW 5'10 ¾ 180 63 23 47
73 Cross Hanas Portland (WHL) LW 6'0 ½ 167 60 22 49
74 Will Cuylle Windsor (OHL) LW 6'2 ½ 204 62 22 42
75 Drew Commesso USA U18 (USHL) G 6'2 180 30 2.05 .920
76 Zayde Wisdom Kingston (OHL) RW 5'10 ½ 195 62 29 59
77 Connor McClennon Winnipeg (WHL) RW 5'7 ¾ 163 42 21 49
78 Joni Jurmo Jokerit (SM Liiga Jr.) D 6'3 190 43 5 28
79 Sean Farrell Chicago (USHL) LW 5'8 ¼ 175 44 15 56
80 Jean-Luc Foudy Windsor (OHL) RW 5'11 ½ 172 59 15 43
81 Pavel Tyutnev Yaroslavl (MHL) RW 5'10 185 36 13 22
82 Ivan Didkovsky Moscow (MHL) LW 5'11 187 37 20 33
83 Gunnarwolfe Fontaine Chicago (USHL) LW 5'8 ½ 174 45 26 57
84 William Villeneuve Saint John (QMJHL) D 6'1 175 64 9 58
85 Ilya Mironov Yaroslavl (MHL) D 6'3 205 54 2 14
86 Samuel Knazko Turku (SM Liiga Jr.) D 6'0 ½ 191 48 7 28
87 Trevor Kuntar Youngstown (USHL) C 6'0 202 44 28 53
88 William Dufour Drummondville (QMJHL) RW 6'2 ½ 195 59 28 55
89 Kasper Puutio Everett (WHL) D 5'11 ¼ 180 56 5 28
90 Jack Thompson Sudbury (OHL) D 6'0 180 63 13 32
91 Brett Berard USA U18 (USHL) LW 5'8 ½ 152 41 16 34
92 Mathieu De St. Phalle Chicago (USHL) RW 5'8 ½ 160 49 30 60
93 Alex Laferriere Des Moines (USHL) RW 5'11 ¾ 173 42 19 45
                 
94 Brock Faber USA U18 (USHL) D 5'11 ½ 193 46 3 12
95 Maksim Berezkin Yaroslavl (MHL) LW 6'2 201 51 25 54
96 Luke Reid Chicago (USHL) D 5'11 ½ 190 45 2 19
97 Ruben Rafkin Windsor (OHL) D 5'11 ¼ 190 59 4 31
98 Daemon Hunt Moose Jaw (WHL) D 6'0 198 28 0 15
99 Christoffer Sedoff Red Deer (WHL) D 6'1 ½ 193 61 5 19
100 Joonas Oden KooKoo (SM Liiga) RW 6'0 183 41 6 11
101 Ilya Usau Prince Albert (WHL) C 6'0 182 58 22 52
102 Ryder Rolston Waterloo (USHL) RW 6'0 ¾ 175 42 16 33
103 Charlie Desroches Saint John (QMJHL) D 5'10 170 64 5 33
 

 