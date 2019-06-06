{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
1h ago

Craig's List: Caufield scores his way into Top 5

Craig’s List: Cole Caufield one of the biggest stories of the year

By Darren Yourk

Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko remain in a class of their own as the top two prospects in their draft class, but Cole Caufield’s prodigious scoring exploits have propelled him into the top five in the final edition of Craig’s List heading into the 2019 NHL Draft.

The diminutive sniper took a big leap up TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s ranking, finishing the year behind only American centre Hughes (No. 1), Finnish right winger Kakko (No.2) and Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram (No. 3). Caufield ranked No. 10 in Button’s March list.

The 5-foot-7, 163-pound right winger was a goal-scoring machine this season for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, finding the back of the net 72 times in 64 games while often skating on a line with Hughes. The highlight was his MVP performance at the World Under-18 Championship in Sweden, where he tied Alex Ovechkin’s tournament record by scoring 14 goals in seven games.

“Caufield is an elite scorer,” Button said. “The elite scorer needs an elite playmaker [Hughes] but it cuts both ways because the playmaker can’t be prolific in his game without the finisher. Caufield has an excellent scoring IQ and arrives at the right places at the right times. He’s the best pure goal scorer available in this draft.”

While Caulfield often gets compared to 41-goal scorer Alex DeBrincat of the Blackhawks – a 5-foot-7, 165-pound left wing who had 65 goals for the OHL’s Erie Otters in his draft year but still lasted until the 39th pick in 2106 ­– Button believes his skill deserves far more focus than his height.

“The obvious comparison is DeBrincat because of the size, but when I watch Caufield play it’s his ability to score in multiple ways that captures my attention,” Button said. “He handles the puck with ease, beats obstacles, breaks down goalies and has a lethal release that makes him very difficult to stop. That’s the description of an elite goal scorer. I think Caufield should be compared to those types of players, not just the ones who may be of a similar height.”

Caufield is followed in the top 10 by his US NDTP teammates Matthew Boldy (No. 5), a left winger, and Trevor Zegras (No. 6), a centre. Swedish defenceman Philip Broberg (No. 7) is the only other blueliner to crack Button’s top 10.

Top NHL prospects bonding over NHL Draft experience

Jack Hughes, Alex Turcotte, Bowen Byram, Kirby Dach and Dylan Cozens join TSN's Ryan Rishaug to discuss the healthy chirping they share with each other, how they have formed a special bond in the lead up to the NHL Draft, their experience meeting with Patrice Bergeron and more.

Another big riser in the final rankings is Winnipeg Ice centre Peyton Krebs, who jumped all the way up to No. 8 after being at No. 17 in March. Krebs had 19 goals and 68 points in 64 games for an Ice team that missed the Western Hockey League playoffs and relocated from Kootenay to Winnipeg at season’s end.

“Krebs reminds me a lot of Ryan O’Reilly,” Button said. “Coaches have a sense of calm when he’s on the ice because they know he has all aspects of the game under control.”

The top 10 is rounded out by Russian right wing Vasili Podkolzin (No. 9), who was ranked as high as third by Button earlier this season, and US NDTP forward Alex Turcotte.

Outside of the top 10, Button has US NDTP goaltender Spencer Knight (No. 15) in position to become the first goaltender selected in the top 15 since the Dallas Stars took Jack Campbell with the 11th overall pick in 2010.

“I don’t see Knight going this high as a gamble at all,” Button said. “He’s calm, poised and has every athletic attribute necessary to excel. Combine that with his excellent hockey sense and you have a future No. 1 goalie.”

 

The Top 31

Jack Hughes
1. Jack Hughes

C | USA U18 (USHL) | 5'11 | 171 lbs. | May 14, 2001 | Last Rank: 1

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    50
  • G
    34
  • PTS
    112
  • +/-
    46
THE SKINNY: U.S. Program all-time scoring leader, surpassing likes of Phil Kessel and Patrick Kane
 
Finland's Kaapo Kakko
2. Kaapo Kakko

RW | Turku (SM Liiga) | 6'2 1/4 | 194 lbs. | Feb. 13, 2001 | Last Rank: 2

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    45
  • G
    22
  • PTS
    38
  • +/-
    1
The Skinny: Scored World Junior winning goal and set Finnish Liiga record for goals by U-18 player
Bowen Byram
3. Bowen Byram

D | Vancouver (WHL) | 6'0 3/4 | 194 lbs. | Jun. 13, 2001 | Last Rank: 5

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    67
  • G
    26
  • PTS
    71
  • +/-
    33
The Skinny: Led CHL defencemen with 26 goals and WHL playoffs in scoring with 26 points
Cole Caufield
4. Cole Caufield

RW | USA U18 (USHL) | 5'7 1/4 | 163 lbs. | Jan. 2, 2001 | Last Rank: 10

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    64
  • G
    72
  • PTS
    100
  • +/-
    41
The Skinny: 2019 World U-18 MVP equaled Alex Ovechkin’s tournament-record 14 goals
Matthew Boldy
5. Matthew Boldy

LW | USA U18 (USHL) | 6'2 | 196 lbs. | Apr. 5, 2001 | Last Rank: 7

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    64
  • G
    33
  • PTS
    81
  • +/-
    27
The Skinny: Earned MVP honours at All-American Prospects Game with two goals and assist
Trevor Zegras
6. Trevor Zegras

C | USA U18 (USHL) | 6'0 1/4 | 173 lbs. | Mar. 20, 2001 | Last Rank: 4

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    60
  • G
    26
  • PTS
    87
  • +/-
    41
The Skinny: Elite playmaker collected 9 assists in 5 games at 2019 World U-18 tournament
Philip Broberg
7. Philip Broberg

D | AIK (SWE-Als) | 6'3 1/4 | 200 lbs. | Jun. 25, 2001 | Last Rank: 11

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    41
  • G
    2
  • PTS
    9
  • +/-
    -1
The Skinny: Led defencemen with 3 goals for runner-up Sweden at 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup
Peyton Krebs
8. Peyton Krebs

C | Winnipeg (WHL) | 5'11 1/2 | 183 lbs. | Jan. 26, 2001 | Last Rank: 17

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    64
  • G
    19
  • PTS
    68
  • +/-
    -50
The Skinny: 2016 WHL No. 1 pick named team MVP at CHL Prospects Game with 2 points
Vasili Podkolzin
9. Vasili Podkolzin

RW | St. Petersburg (MHL) | 6'0 3/4 | 196 lbs. | Jun. 24, 2001 | Last Rank: 3

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    12
  • G
    6
  • PTS
    8
  • +/-
    9
The Skinny: Scored 8 goals - 3 more than anyone else - at 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup
Alex Turcotte
10. Alex Turcotte

C/LW | USA U18 (USHL) | 5'11 1/4 | 186 lbs. | Feb. 26, 2001 | Last Rank: 8

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    34
  • G
    27
  • PTS
    62
  • +/-
    33
The Skinny: Averaged 1.68 points per game, second only to Jack Hughes on U.S. U-18
Thomas Harley
11. Thomas Harley

D | Mississauga (OHL) | 6'3 | 193 lbs. | Aug. 19, 2001 | Last Rank: 16

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    68
  • G
    11
  • PTS
    58
  • +/-
    -15
The Skinny: 58 points represent second most among first-time draft-eligible defencemen
Kirby Dach
12. Kirby Dach

C/RW | Saskatoon (WHL) | 6'4 | 198 lbs. | Jan. 21, 2001 | Last Rank: 15

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    62
  • G
    25
  • PTS
    73
  • +/-
    15
The Skinny: 6-foot-4 student of the game credited with one of highest hockey IQ’s in draft
Arthur Kaliyev
13. Arthur Kaliyev

C | Hamilton (OHL) | 6'2 | 194 lbs. | Jan. 26, 2001 | Last Rank: 9

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    67
  • G
    51
  • PTS
    102
  • +/-
    -13
The Skinny: Elite goal-scorer earned precisely same number of assists (51) as goals
Dylan Cozens
14. Dylan Cozens

C | Lethbridge (WHL) | 6'3 1/4 | 183 lbs. | Feb. 9, 2001 | Last Rank: 6

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    68
  • G
    34
  • PTS
    84
  • +/-
    32
The Skinny: 2018 WHL top rookie ranked 1st in skating tests at 2019 CHL Prospects Game
Spencer Knight
15. Spencer Knight

G | USA U18 (USHL) | 6'3 1/2 | 193 lbs. | Apr. 19, 2001 | Last Rank: 13

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    39
  • GAA
    2.36
  • SV%
    .913
  • SO
    2
The Skinny: Could become highest-drafted goalie since Jack Campbell (No. 11) in 2010
Cam York
16. Cam York

D | USA U18 (USHL) | 5'11 1/4 | 172 lbs. | Jan. 5, 2001 | Last Rank: 19

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    63
  • G
    14
  • PTS
    65
  • +/-
    56
The Skinny: Earned U.S. Program single-season defenceman-record 65 points in 63 games
Raphael Lavoie
17. Raphael Lavoie

LW/RW | Halifax (QMJHL) | 6'4 | 199 lbs. | Sept. 25, 2000 | Last Rank: 18

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    62
  • G
    31
  • PTS
    73
  • +/-
    36
The Skinny: The 199-pounder scored Quebec League playoff-high 20 goals in 23 games
Alex Newhook
18. Alex Newhook

C | Victoria (BCHL) | 5'10 1/2 | 192 lbs. | Jan. 28, 2001 | Last Rank: 27

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    53
  • G
    38
  • PTS
    102
  • +/-
The Skinny: Newfoundlander led BCHL in regular season and post-season scoring
Ilya Nikolaev
19. Ilya Nikolaev

C | Yaroslavl (MHL) | 5'11 3/4 | 190 lbs. | Jun. 26, 2001 | Last Rank: 12

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    41
  • G
    10
  • PTS
    25
  • +/-
    3
The Skinny: Scored 5 goals and added 3 assists for 8 points in just 6 playoff games
Bobby Brink
20. Bobby Brink

C/RW | Sioux City (USHL) | 5'10 | 163 lbs. | Jul. 8, 2001 | Last Rank: 21

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    43
  • G
    35
  • PTS
    68
  • +/-
    22
The Skinny: USHL forward of the year averaged league-high 1.58 points per game
 
Egor Afanasyev
21. Egor Afanasyev

Left Wing | Muskegon (USHL) | 6'3 1/4 | 204 lbs. | Jan. 23, 2001 | Last Rank: 24

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    58
  • G
    27
  • PTS
    62
  • +/-
    24
The Skinny: More than quadrupled point total season over season from 14 to 62
Connor McMichael
22. Connor McMichael

C/LW | London (OHL) | 5'11 3/4 | 182 lbs. | Jan. 15, 2001 | Last Rank: 32

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    67
  • G
    36
  • PTS
    72
  • +/-
    15
The Skinny: Longest pointless streak of season with London was just 2 games
Philip Tomasino
23. Phillip Tomasino

C | Niagara (OHL) | 5'11 3/4 | 183 lbs. | Jul. 28, 2001 | Last Rank: 38

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    67
  • G
    34
  • PTS
    72
  • +/-
    37
The Skinny: Voted one of best skaters and most improved players in OHL Coaches Poll
Vladislav Kolyachonok
24. Vladislav Kolyachonok

D | Flint (OHL) | 6'1 | 189 lbs. | May 26, 2001 | Last Rank: 33

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    64
  • G
    19
  • PTS
    68
  • +/-
    -50
The Skinny: Blueliner named top 3 player for Belarus at 2019 World U-18 Tournament
Victor Soderstrom
25. Victor Soderstrom

D | Brynas (SHL) | 6'0 | 182 lbs. | Feb. 26, 2001 | Last Rank: 20

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    44
  • G
    4
  • PTS
    7
  • +/-
    -11
The Skinny: Only U-18 player to have regular role in Swedish League this season
Moritz Seider
26. Moritz Seider

D | Mannheim (DEL) | 6'3 | 208 lbs. | Apr. 6, 2001 | Last Rank: 30

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    29
  • G
    2
  • PTS
    6
  • +/-
    2
The Skinny: German Elite League rookie of year played most of season as 17-year-old
Tobias Bjornfot
27. Tobias Bjornfot

D | Djurgardens (J20) | 6'0 1/4 | 193 lbs. | Apr. 6, 2001 | Last Rank: 23

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    39
  • G
    11
  • PTS
    22
  • +/-
    15
The Skinny: Captained Sweden to gold medal performance at 2019 World U-18 Tournament
Nicholas Robertson
28. Nicholas Robertson

LW | Peterborough (OHL) | 5'8 3/4 | 162 lbs. | Sept. 11, 2001 | Last Rank: 26

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    54
  • G
    27
  • PTS
    55
  • +/-
    -3
The Skinny: Point-a-game player voted East Conference’s best stickhandler in OHL Coaches Poll
Ryan Suzuki
29. Ryan Suzuki

C | Barrie (OHL) | 6'0 3/4 | 180 lbs. | May 28, 2001 | Last Rank: 28

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    65
  • G
    25
  • PTS
    75
  • +/-
    7
The Skinny: 2017 OHL No. 1 pick tied for Hlinka Gretzky Cup lead in assists with 7 in 5 games
Brett Leason
30. Brett Leason

RW | Prince Albert (WHL) | 6'4 | 210 lbs. | Apr. 30, 1999 | Last Rank: 31

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    55
  • G
    36
  • PTS
    89
  • +/-
    28
The Skinny: 20-year-old with 89 points in 55 games ranks as oldest elite prospect in draft
Matthew Robertson
31. Matthew Robertson

D | Edmonton (WHL) | 6'3 1/4 | 200 lbs. | Mar. 9, 2001 | Last Rank: 29

2018-19 Statistics

  • GP
    52
  • G
    7
  • PTS
    33
  • +/-
    18
The Skinny: Edmonton defenceman went from minus-18 last season to plus-18 this season

 

No. 32 - 93

 
RK Player Team POS HT WT GP G P
32 Jamieson Rees Sarnia (OHL) C 5'10 ¼ 182 37 10 32
33 Jakob Pelletier Moncton (QMJHL) C/LW 5'9 ¼ 165 65 39 89
34 Brayden Tracey Moose Jaw (WHL) LW 6'0 ½ 170 66 36 81
35 Hunter Jones Peterborough (OHL) G 6'4½ 202 57 3.31 .902
36 Ville Heinola Lukko (SM Liiga) D 5'11 ¾ 178 34 2 14
37 Marshall Warren USA U18 (USHL) D 5'11 170 58 8 34
38 Ryan Johnson Sioux Falls (USHL) D 6'0 170 54 6 25
39 Jayden Struble St. Sebastians (USHS) D 6'0 ¼ 205 28 10 40
40 Shane Pinto Lincoln (USHL) C/RW 6'2 195 56 28 59
41 Albin Grewe Djurgardens (SWE J20) RW 5'11 ¼ 190 25 13 34
42 Nathan Legare Baie Comeau (QMJHL) RW 6'0 ¼ 206 68 45 87
43 Simon Holmstrom HV71 (SWE J20) RW 6'0 ¾ 193 31 7 20
44 Pavel Dorofeyev Magnitigorsk (MHL) C 6'0 ¾ 176 19 17 31
45 John Beecher USA U18 (USHL) C/LW 6'3 ¾ 212 63 15 43
46 Patrik Puistola Tappara (SM Liiga Jr) RW 6'0 ½ 175 25 11 22
47 Vladislav Firstov Waterloo (USHL) LW 6'0 180 62 26 58
48 Nolan Foote Kelowna (WHL) LW 6'3½ 195 66 36 63
49 Jackson LaCombe S. St. Mary's (USHS) D 6'1 ¾ 187 46 19 67
50 Pyotr Kochetkov Ryanzan (MHL) G 6'3½ 180 18 2.13 .930
51 Yegor Spiridonov Magnitigorsk (MHL) C/LW 6'2 190 43 15 41
52 Samuel Poulin Sherbrooke (QMJHL) C/LW 6'1 212 67 29 76
53 Alex Vlasic USA U18 (USHL) D 6'5 ¾ 198 61 4 27
54 Karl Henriksson Frolunda (SWE J20) C 5'9 ¼ 176 45 13 49
55 Harrison Blaisdell Chilliwack (BCHL) C/LW 5'11 186 51 33 58
56 Marcus Kallionkieli Sioux City (USHL) LW 6'2 195 58 29 53
57 Lassi Thomson Kelowna (WHL) D 6'0 186 63 17 41
58 Alex Campbell Victoria (BCHL) LW 5'10 ¼ 154 53 21 67
59 Robert Mastrosimone Chicago (USHL) LW 5'10 159 54 31 60
60 Kaedan Korczak Kelowna (WHL) D 6'3 194 68 4 33
61 Nils Hoglander Rögle (SHL) LW 5'9 ½ 188 50 7 14
62 Colten Ellis Rimouski (QMJHL) G 6'1 188 46 2.47 .910
                 
63 Leevi Aaltonen Kalpa (SM Liiga Jr) RW 5'8 ½ 154 29 12 36
64 Nikita Alexandrov Charlottetown (QMJHL) C 6'0 ½ 190 64 27 61
65 Semyon Chistyakov Ufa (MHL) D 5'10 167 32 1 11
66 Matias Maccelli Dubuque (USHL) LW 5'11 165 62 31 72
67 John Farinacci Dexter Academy (USHS) C 5'11 190 16 12 33
68 Jordan Spence Moncton (QMJHL) D 5'10 177 68 6 49
69 Kirill Slepets Yaroslavl (MHL) RW 5'10 165 17 12 18
70 Layton Ahac Prince George (BCHL) D 6'2 ½ 190 25 2 11
71 Henry Thrun USA U18 (USHL) D 6'2 188 55 8 36
72 Roman Bychkov Yaro (MHL) D 5'11 ¼ 170 40 2 15
73 Zachary Jones Tri-City (USHL) D 5'10 172 56 7 52
74 Daniil Misyul Yaroslavl (MHL) D 6'3 176 46 4 10
75 Antti Saarela Lukko Jr. (SM Liiga Jr) C 5'11 ¾ 190 21 7 15
76 Mikhail Abramov Victoriaville (QMJHL) C 5'10 ¾ 161 62 16 54
77 Taylor Gauthier Prince George (WHL) G 6'1 ¼ 193 55 3.25 .899
78 Ronnie Attard Tri-City (USHL) D 6'3 ¾ 205 43 26 55
79 Patrick Moynihan USA U18 (USHL) LW/RW 5'11 ¼ 183 55 19 42
80 Cade Webber Rivers Academy (USHS) D 6'5 ¼ 205 29 12 26
81 Ilya Mironov Yaroslavl (MHL) D 6'3 201 36 1 6
82 Reece Newkirk Portland (WHL) C 5'10 ¾ 172 68 23 59
83 Antti Tuomisto Assat (SM Liiga Jr) D 6'4 ½ 193 45 9 35
84 Hugo Alnefelt HV71 (SWE J20) G 6'2 ¾ 183 24 2.59 .905
85 Drew Helleson USA U18 (USHL) D 6'3 194 55 5 20
86 Quinn Olson Okotoks (AJHL) LW 5'10 ½ 170 54 20 66
87 Trevor Janicke Central Illinois (USHL) C 5'10 190 52 20 42
88 Samuel Bolduc B-Boisbriand (QMJHL) D 6'4 ¼ 209 65 9 37
89 Samuel Fagemo Frolunda (SHL) LW 6'0 190 42 14 25
90 Alex Beaucage R-Noranda (QMJHL) RW 6'1 ¾ 192 68 39 79
91 Michael Vukojevic Kitchener (OHL) D 6'3 ¼ 212 68 3 29
92 Trent Miner Vancouver (WHL) G 6'1 187 32 1.98 .924
93 Max Crozier Sioux Falls (USHL) D 6'1 ¼ 195 60 10 43
 

 