1h ago
Craig's List: Caufield scores his way into Top 5
Craig’s List: Cole Caufield one of the biggest stories of the year
By Darren Yourk
Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko remain in a class of their own as the top two prospects in their draft class, but Cole Caufield’s prodigious scoring exploits have propelled him into the top five in the final edition of Craig’s List heading into the 2019 NHL Draft.
The diminutive sniper took a big leap up TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s ranking, finishing the year behind only American centre Hughes (No. 1), Finnish right winger Kakko (No.2) and Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram (No. 3). Caufield ranked No. 10 in Button’s March list.
The 5-foot-7, 163-pound right winger was a goal-scoring machine this season for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, finding the back of the net 72 times in 64 games while often skating on a line with Hughes. The highlight was his MVP performance at the World Under-18 Championship in Sweden, where he tied Alex Ovechkin’s tournament record by scoring 14 goals in seven games.
“Caufield is an elite scorer,” Button said. “The elite scorer needs an elite playmaker [Hughes] but it cuts both ways because the playmaker can’t be prolific in his game without the finisher. Caufield has an excellent scoring IQ and arrives at the right places at the right times. He’s the best pure goal scorer available in this draft.”
While Caulfield often gets compared to 41-goal scorer Alex DeBrincat of the Blackhawks – a 5-foot-7, 165-pound left wing who had 65 goals for the OHL’s Erie Otters in his draft year but still lasted until the 39th pick in 2106 – Button believes his skill deserves far more focus than his height.
“The obvious comparison is DeBrincat because of the size, but when I watch Caufield play it’s his ability to score in multiple ways that captures my attention,” Button said. “He handles the puck with ease, beats obstacles, breaks down goalies and has a lethal release that makes him very difficult to stop. That’s the description of an elite goal scorer. I think Caufield should be compared to those types of players, not just the ones who may be of a similar height.”
Caufield is followed in the top 10 by his US NDTP teammates Matthew Boldy (No. 5), a left winger, and Trevor Zegras (No. 6), a centre. Swedish defenceman Philip Broberg (No. 7) is the only other blueliner to crack Button’s top 10.
Another big riser in the final rankings is Winnipeg Ice centre Peyton Krebs, who jumped all the way up to No. 8 after being at No. 17 in March. Krebs had 19 goals and 68 points in 64 games for an Ice team that missed the Western Hockey League playoffs and relocated from Kootenay to Winnipeg at season’s end.
“Krebs reminds me a lot of Ryan O’Reilly,” Button said. “Coaches have a sense of calm when he’s on the ice because they know he has all aspects of the game under control.”
The top 10 is rounded out by Russian right wing Vasili Podkolzin (No. 9), who was ranked as high as third by Button earlier this season, and US NDTP forward Alex Turcotte.
Outside of the top 10, Button has US NDTP goaltender Spencer Knight (No. 15) in position to become the first goaltender selected in the top 15 since the Dallas Stars took Jack Campbell with the 11th overall pick in 2010.
“I don’t see Knight going this high as a gamble at all,” Button said. “He’s calm, poised and has every athletic attribute necessary to excel. Combine that with his excellent hockey sense and you have a future No. 1 goalie.”
The Top 31
1. Jack Hughes
C | USA U18 (USHL) | 5'11 | 171 lbs. | May 14, 2001 | Last Rank: 1
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP50
-
G34
-
PTS112
-
+/-46
2. Kaapo Kakko
RW | Turku (SM Liiga) | 6'2 1/4 | 194 lbs. | Feb. 13, 2001 | Last Rank: 2
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP45
-
G22
-
PTS38
-
+/-1
3. Bowen Byram
D | Vancouver (WHL) | 6'0 3/4 | 194 lbs. | Jun. 13, 2001 | Last Rank: 5
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP67
-
G26
-
PTS71
-
+/-33
4. Cole Caufield
RW | USA U18 (USHL) | 5'7 1/4 | 163 lbs. | Jan. 2, 2001 | Last Rank: 10
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP64
-
G72
-
PTS100
-
+/-41
5. Matthew Boldy
LW | USA U18 (USHL) | 6'2 | 196 lbs. | Apr. 5, 2001 | Last Rank: 7
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP64
-
G33
-
PTS81
-
+/-27
6. Trevor Zegras
C | USA U18 (USHL) | 6'0 1/4 | 173 lbs. | Mar. 20, 2001 | Last Rank: 4
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP60
-
G26
-
PTS87
-
+/-41
7. Philip Broberg
D | AIK (SWE-Als) | 6'3 1/4 | 200 lbs. | Jun. 25, 2001 | Last Rank: 11
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP41
-
G2
-
PTS9
-
+/--1
8. Peyton Krebs
C | Winnipeg (WHL) | 5'11 1/2 | 183 lbs. | Jan. 26, 2001 | Last Rank: 17
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP64
-
G19
-
PTS68
-
+/--50
9. Vasili Podkolzin
RW | St. Petersburg (MHL) | 6'0 3/4 | 196 lbs. | Jun. 24, 2001 | Last Rank: 3
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP12
-
G6
-
PTS8
-
+/-9
10. Alex Turcotte
C/LW | USA U18 (USHL) | 5'11 1/4 | 186 lbs. | Feb. 26, 2001 | Last Rank: 8
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP34
-
G27
-
PTS62
-
+/-33
11. Thomas Harley
D | Mississauga (OHL) | 6'3 | 193 lbs. | Aug. 19, 2001 | Last Rank: 16
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP68
-
G11
-
PTS58
-
+/--15
12. Kirby Dach
C/RW | Saskatoon (WHL) | 6'4 | 198 lbs. | Jan. 21, 2001 | Last Rank: 15
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP62
-
G25
-
PTS73
-
+/-15
13. Arthur Kaliyev
C | Hamilton (OHL) | 6'2 | 194 lbs. | Jan. 26, 2001 | Last Rank: 9
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP67
-
G51
-
PTS102
-
+/--13
14. Dylan Cozens
C | Lethbridge (WHL) | 6'3 1/4 | 183 lbs. | Feb. 9, 2001 | Last Rank: 6
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP68
-
G34
-
PTS84
-
+/-32
15. Spencer Knight
G | USA U18 (USHL) | 6'3 1/2 | 193 lbs. | Apr. 19, 2001 | Last Rank: 13
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP39
-
GAA2.36
-
SV%.913
-
SO2
16. Cam York
D | USA U18 (USHL) | 5'11 1/4 | 172 lbs. | Jan. 5, 2001 | Last Rank: 19
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP63
-
G14
-
PTS65
-
+/-56
17. Raphael Lavoie
LW/RW | Halifax (QMJHL) | 6'4 | 199 lbs. | Sept. 25, 2000 | Last Rank: 18
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP62
-
G31
-
PTS73
-
+/-36
18. Alex Newhook
C | Victoria (BCHL) | 5'10 1/2 | 192 lbs. | Jan. 28, 2001 | Last Rank: 27
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP53
-
G38
-
PTS102
-
+/-
19. Ilya Nikolaev
C | Yaroslavl (MHL) | 5'11 3/4 | 190 lbs. | Jun. 26, 2001 | Last Rank: 12
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP41
-
G10
-
PTS25
-
+/-3
20. Bobby Brink
C/RW | Sioux City (USHL) | 5'10 | 163 lbs. | Jul. 8, 2001 | Last Rank: 21
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP43
-
G35
-
PTS68
-
+/-22
21. Egor Afanasyev
Left Wing | Muskegon (USHL) | 6'3 1/4 | 204 lbs. | Jan. 23, 2001 | Last Rank: 24
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP58
-
G27
-
PTS62
-
+/-24
22. Connor McMichael
C/LW | London (OHL) | 5'11 3/4 | 182 lbs. | Jan. 15, 2001 | Last Rank: 32
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP67
-
G36
-
PTS72
-
+/-15
23. Phillip Tomasino
C | Niagara (OHL) | 5'11 3/4 | 183 lbs. | Jul. 28, 2001 | Last Rank: 38
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP67
-
G34
-
PTS72
-
+/-37
24. Vladislav Kolyachonok
D | Flint (OHL) | 6'1 | 189 lbs. | May 26, 2001 | Last Rank: 33
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP64
-
G19
-
PTS68
-
+/--50
25. Victor Soderstrom
D | Brynas (SHL) | 6'0 | 182 lbs. | Feb. 26, 2001 | Last Rank: 20
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP44
-
G4
-
PTS7
-
+/--11
26. Moritz Seider
D | Mannheim (DEL) | 6'3 | 208 lbs. | Apr. 6, 2001 | Last Rank: 30
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP29
-
G2
-
PTS6
-
+/-2
27. Tobias Bjornfot
D | Djurgardens (J20) | 6'0 1/4 | 193 lbs. | Apr. 6, 2001 | Last Rank: 23
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP39
-
G11
-
PTS22
-
+/-15
28. Nicholas Robertson
LW | Peterborough (OHL) | 5'8 3/4 | 162 lbs. | Sept. 11, 2001 | Last Rank: 26
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP54
-
G27
-
PTS55
-
+/--3
29. Ryan Suzuki
C | Barrie (OHL) | 6'0 3/4 | 180 lbs. | May 28, 2001 | Last Rank: 28
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP65
-
G25
-
PTS75
-
+/-7
30. Brett Leason
RW | Prince Albert (WHL) | 6'4 | 210 lbs. | Apr. 30, 1999 | Last Rank: 31
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP55
-
G36
-
PTS89
-
+/-28
31. Matthew Robertson
D | Edmonton (WHL) | 6'3 1/4 | 200 lbs. | Mar. 9, 2001 | Last Rank: 29
2018-19 Statistics
-
GP52
-
G7
-
PTS33
-
+/-18
No. 32 - 93
|RK
|Player
|Team
|POS
|HT
|WT
|GP
|G
|P
|32
|Jamieson Rees
|Sarnia (OHL)
|C
|5'10 ¼
|182
|37
|10
|32
|33
|Jakob Pelletier
|Moncton (QMJHL)
|C/LW
|5'9 ¼
|165
|65
|39
|89
|34
|Brayden Tracey
|Moose Jaw (WHL)
|LW
|6'0 ½
|170
|66
|36
|81
|35
|Hunter Jones
|Peterborough (OHL)
|G
|6'4½
|202
|57
|3.31
|.902
|36
|Ville Heinola
|Lukko (SM Liiga)
|D
|5'11 ¾
|178
|34
|2
|14
|37
|Marshall Warren
|USA U18 (USHL)
|D
|5'11
|170
|58
|8
|34
|38
|Ryan Johnson
|Sioux Falls (USHL)
|D
|6'0
|170
|54
|6
|25
|39
|Jayden Struble
|St. Sebastians (USHS)
|D
|6'0 ¼
|205
|28
|10
|40
|40
|Shane Pinto
|Lincoln (USHL)
|C/RW
|6'2
|195
|56
|28
|59
|41
|Albin Grewe
|Djurgardens (SWE J20)
|RW
|5'11 ¼
|190
|25
|13
|34
|42
|Nathan Legare
|Baie Comeau (QMJHL)
|RW
|6'0 ¼
|206
|68
|45
|87
|43
|Simon Holmstrom
|HV71 (SWE J20)
|RW
|6'0 ¾
|193
|31
|7
|20
|44
|Pavel Dorofeyev
|Magnitigorsk (MHL)
|C
|6'0 ¾
|176
|19
|17
|31
|45
|John Beecher
|USA U18 (USHL)
|C/LW
|6'3 ¾
|212
|63
|15
|43
|46
|Patrik Puistola
|Tappara (SM Liiga Jr)
|RW
|6'0 ½
|175
|25
|11
|22
|47
|Vladislav Firstov
|Waterloo (USHL)
|LW
|6'0
|180
|62
|26
|58
|48
|Nolan Foote
|Kelowna (WHL)
|LW
|6'3½
|195
|66
|36
|63
|49
|Jackson LaCombe
|S. St. Mary's (USHS)
|D
|6'1 ¾
|187
|46
|19
|67
|50
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Ryanzan (MHL)
|G
|6'3½
|180
|18
|2.13
|.930
|51
|Yegor Spiridonov
|Magnitigorsk (MHL)
|C/LW
|6'2
|190
|43
|15
|41
|52
|Samuel Poulin
|Sherbrooke (QMJHL)
|C/LW
|6'1
|212
|67
|29
|76
|53
|Alex Vlasic
|USA U18 (USHL)
|D
|6'5 ¾
|198
|61
|4
|27
|54
|Karl Henriksson
|Frolunda (SWE J20)
|C
|5'9 ¼
|176
|45
|13
|49
|55
|Harrison Blaisdell
|Chilliwack (BCHL)
|C/LW
|5'11
|186
|51
|33
|58
|56
|Marcus Kallionkieli
|Sioux City (USHL)
|LW
|6'2
|195
|58
|29
|53
|57
|Lassi Thomson
|Kelowna (WHL)
|D
|6'0
|186
|63
|17
|41
|58
|Alex Campbell
|Victoria (BCHL)
|LW
|5'10 ¼
|154
|53
|21
|67
|59
|Robert Mastrosimone
|Chicago (USHL)
|LW
|5'10
|159
|54
|31
|60
|60
|Kaedan Korczak
|Kelowna (WHL)
|D
|6'3
|194
|68
|4
|33
|61
|Nils Hoglander
|Rögle (SHL)
|LW
|5'9 ½
|188
|50
|7
|14
|62
|Colten Ellis
|Rimouski (QMJHL)
|G
|6'1
|188
|46
|2.47
|.910
|63
|Leevi Aaltonen
|Kalpa (SM Liiga Jr)
|RW
|5'8 ½
|154
|29
|12
|36
|64
|Nikita Alexandrov
|Charlottetown (QMJHL)
|C
|6'0 ½
|190
|64
|27
|61
|65
|Semyon Chistyakov
|Ufa (MHL)
|D
|5'10
|167
|32
|1
|11
|66
|Matias Maccelli
|Dubuque (USHL)
|LW
|5'11
|165
|62
|31
|72
|67
|John Farinacci
|Dexter Academy (USHS)
|C
|5'11
|190
|16
|12
|33
|68
|Jordan Spence
|Moncton (QMJHL)
|D
|5'10
|177
|68
|6
|49
|69
|Kirill Slepets
|Yaroslavl (MHL)
|RW
|5'10
|165
|17
|12
|18
|70
|Layton Ahac
|Prince George (BCHL)
|D
|6'2 ½
|190
|25
|2
|11
|71
|Henry Thrun
|USA U18 (USHL)
|D
|6'2
|188
|55
|8
|36
|72
|Roman Bychkov
|Yaro (MHL)
|D
|5'11 ¼
|170
|40
|2
|15
|73
|Zachary Jones
|Tri-City (USHL)
|D
|5'10
|172
|56
|7
|52
|74
|Daniil Misyul
|Yaroslavl (MHL)
|D
|6'3
|176
|46
|4
|10
|75
|Antti Saarela
|Lukko Jr. (SM Liiga Jr)
|C
|5'11 ¾
|190
|21
|7
|15
|76
|Mikhail Abramov
|Victoriaville (QMJHL)
|C
|5'10 ¾
|161
|62
|16
|54
|77
|Taylor Gauthier
|Prince George (WHL)
|G
|6'1 ¼
|193
|55
|3.25
|.899
|78
|Ronnie Attard
|Tri-City (USHL)
|D
|6'3 ¾
|205
|43
|26
|55
|79
|Patrick Moynihan
|USA U18 (USHL)
|LW/RW
|5'11 ¼
|183
|55
|19
|42
|80
|Cade Webber
|Rivers Academy (USHS)
|D
|6'5 ¼
|205
|29
|12
|26
|81
|Ilya Mironov
|Yaroslavl (MHL)
|D
|6'3
|201
|36
|1
|6
|82
|Reece Newkirk
|Portland (WHL)
|C
|5'10 ¾
|172
|68
|23
|59
|83
|Antti Tuomisto
|Assat (SM Liiga Jr)
|D
|6'4 ½
|193
|45
|9
|35
|84
|Hugo Alnefelt
|HV71 (SWE J20)
|G
|6'2 ¾
|183
|24
|2.59
|.905
|85
|Drew Helleson
|USA U18 (USHL)
|D
|6'3
|194
|55
|5
|20
|86
|Quinn Olson
|Okotoks (AJHL)
|LW
|5'10 ½
|170
|54
|20
|66
|87
|Trevor Janicke
|Central Illinois (USHL)
|C
|5'10
|190
|52
|20
|42
|88
|Samuel Bolduc
|B-Boisbriand (QMJHL)
|D
|6'4 ¼
|209
|65
|9
|37
|89
|Samuel Fagemo
|Frolunda (SHL)
|LW
|6'0
|190
|42
|14
|25
|90
|Alex Beaucage
|R-Noranda (QMJHL)
|RW
|6'1 ¾
|192
|68
|39
|79
|91
|Michael Vukojevic
|Kitchener (OHL)
|D
|6'3 ¼
|212
|68
|3
|29
|92
|Trent Miner
|Vancouver (WHL)
|G
|6'1
|187
|32
|1.98
|.924
|93
|Max Crozier
|Sioux Falls (USHL)
|D
|6'1 ¼
|195
|60
|10
|43