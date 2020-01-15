Craig's List: Lafreniere widens gap at the top, Stutzle shoots up to two

Alexis Lafreniere remains the clear top prospect in hockey, but a strong showing at the World Juniors has helped propel German winger Tim Stutzle into a tie for second with Sudbury Wolves centre Quinton Byfield in the January edition of Craig’s List ahead of the 2020 NHL Draft in Montreal.

Stutzle, a 19-year-old left winger who has five goals and 18 assists in 26 games this season for Adler Mannheim in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga, turned heads with a dynamic performance for his country over the holidays. He jumps five spots on this ranking after sitting at No. 7 in November.

“He’s the type of player who makes you believe something exciting is going to happen every time he’s on the ice,” said TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button. “He’s got elite skill and his game is full of dynamic qualities.”

Button believes that the 6-foot-1, 187-pound Stutzle, who had five assists in five games at the World Juniors, is a natural centre at the next level.

“He’s got lightning-quick feet and hands,” Button said. “His offensive game reminds me of Patrick Kane.”

Byfield struggled to make an impact at the World Juniors in a limited role for Team Canada, but Button said that shouldn’t hurt the 6-foot-4 ¼, 215-pound centre’s draft stock. Byfield, 17, has 25 goals and 63 points in 33 games for the Wolves this season.

“Quinton is going to be a very good player who will only get better as he matures,” Button said. “The big centre is always coveted and it should be no different with Quinton. He has the attributes to be a productive NHL player for a long time.”

Saginaw Spirit sniper Cole Perfetti (23 goals and 69 points in 40 OHL games this season) sits at No. 4 on the list, while 18-year-old Austrian centre Marco Rossi of the Ottawa 67’s has jumped six spots from No. 11 in November to land at No. 5.

Rossi, who stands 5-foot-8 ¼ and weighs 170 pounds, has 26 goals and 48 assists in 32 games for Ottawa this season.

“Rossi plays with a quiet drive,” Button said. “He pushes the play and doesn’t get deterred by any challenge. He’s highly skilled and very creative.”

Jamie Drysdale of the Erie Otters is the top blueliner on Button’s board, coming in at No. 6. The 5-foot-11, 172-pound defenceman has seven goals and 35 points in 31 OHL games this season.

“He’s the best defenceman available in this draft,” Button said of the 17 year old. “He’s learned how to be an impact player in all three zones. That evolution has been quite impressive for a player who was always a dynamic offensive defenceman.”

Russian goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, 17, drops three spots from Button’s November rankings to sit at No. 7 after looking overwhelmed during the World Juniors.

“Askarov is still the best goalie I’ve seen entering a draft since Carey Price,” Button said. “He wasn’t at his best at the World Juniors, but his skill level and attributes are undeniable. It’s just one tournament. The previous six international tournaments he played in ended with Askarov helping his team win a medal.”

The rest of Button’s top 10 includes Frolunda right winger Lucas Raymond (No. 8), Chicoutimi Sagueneens centre Hendrix Lapierre (No. 9) and Kamloops Blazers centre Connor Zary (No. 10).

For stats and more, go to TSN.ca.

1 Alexis Lafreniere

2 Tim Stützle

2 Quinton Byfield

4 Cole Perfetti

5 Marco Rossi

6 Jamie Drysdale

7 Yaroslav Askarov

8 Lucas Raymond

9 Hendrix Lapierre

10 Connor Zary

11 Alexander Holtz

12 William Wallinder

13 Dylan Holloway

14 Anton Lundell

15 Dawson Mercer

16 Braden Schneider

17 Brendan Brisson

18 Jeremie Poirier

19 Justin Barron

20 Jack Quinn

21 Noel Gunler

22 Yan Kuznetsov

23 Rodion Amirov

24 Mavrik Bourque

25 Tyson Foerster

26 Eemil Viro

27 Shakir Mukhamadullin

28 Jake Neighbours

29 John-Jason Paterka

30 Ozzy Wiesblatt

31 Kaiden Guhle

32 Thomas Bordeleau

33 Jake Sanderson

34 Sam Colangelo

35 Nico Daws

36 Justin Sourdif

37 Lukas Reichel

38 Topi Niemelä

39 Daniel Torgersson

40 Alexander Pashin

41 Vasili Ponomaryov

42 Lukas Cormier

43 Daniil Gushchin

44 Ridly Greig

45 Roni Hirvonen

46 Seth Jarvis

47 Carter Savoie

48 Ryan O'Rourke

49 Jean-Luc Foudy

50 Jacob Perreault

51 Marat Khusnutdinov

52 Sean Farrell

53 Theodor Niederbach

54 Tyler Tullio

55 Zion Nybeck

56 Helge Grans

57 Jacob Truscott

58 Emil Andrae

59 Ty Smilanic

60 Samuel Hlavaj

61 Jan Mysak

62 Jack Finley

63 Pavel Tyutnev

64 Christoffer Sedoff

65 Dmitri Zlodeyev

66 Will Cuyle

67 Luke Evangelista

68 Luke Tuch

69 Daemon Hunt

70 Oliver Suni

71 Jaromir Pytlik

72 Donovan Sebrango

73 Jack Thompson

74 Joonas Oden

75 Leo Loof

76 Trevor Kuntar

77 Tyler Kleven

78 Connor Mcclennon

79 Gunnarwolfe Fontaine

80 Ryan Francis

81 Brett Berard

82 Isaak Phillips

83 Ruben Rafkin

84 Charlie Desroches

85 William Villeneuve

86 Antonio Stranges

87 Ivan Didkovsky

88 Ryder Rolston

89 Simon Knak

90 Oliver Okuliar

91 Brock Faber

92 Joel Maatta

93 Chase Yoder