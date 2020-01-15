1h ago
Alexis Lafreniere remains the clear top prospect in hockey, but a strong showing at the World Juniors has helped propel German winger Tim Stutzle into a tie for second with Sudbury Wolves centre Quinton Byfield in the January edition of Craig’s List ahead of the 2020 NHL Draft in Montreal.
Stutzle, a 19-year-old left winger who has five goals and 18 assists in 26 games this season for Adler Mannheim in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga, turned heads with a dynamic performance for his country over the holidays. He jumps five spots on this ranking after sitting at No. 7 in November.
“He’s the type of player who makes you believe something exciting is going to happen every time he’s on the ice,” said TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button. “He’s got elite skill and his game is full of dynamic qualities.”
Button believes that the 6-foot-1, 187-pound Stutzle, who had five assists in five games at the World Juniors, is a natural centre at the next level.
“He’s got lightning-quick feet and hands,” Button said. “His offensive game reminds me of Patrick Kane.”
Byfield struggled to make an impact at the World Juniors in a limited role for Team Canada, but Button said that shouldn’t hurt the 6-foot-4 ¼, 215-pound centre’s draft stock. Byfield, 17, has 25 goals and 63 points in 33 games for the Wolves this season.
“Quinton is going to be a very good player who will only get better as he matures,” Button said. “The big centre is always coveted and it should be no different with Quinton. He has the attributes to be a productive NHL player for a long time.”
Saginaw Spirit sniper Cole Perfetti (23 goals and 69 points in 40 OHL games this season) sits at No. 4 on the list, while 18-year-old Austrian centre Marco Rossi of the Ottawa 67’s has jumped six spots from No. 11 in November to land at No. 5.
Rossi, who stands 5-foot-8 ¼ and weighs 170 pounds, has 26 goals and 48 assists in 32 games for Ottawa this season.
“Rossi plays with a quiet drive,” Button said. “He pushes the play and doesn’t get deterred by any challenge. He’s highly skilled and very creative.”
Jamie Drysdale of the Erie Otters is the top blueliner on Button’s board, coming in at No. 6. The 5-foot-11, 172-pound defenceman has seven goals and 35 points in 31 OHL games this season.
“He’s the best defenceman available in this draft,” Button said of the 17 year old. “He’s learned how to be an impact player in all three zones. That evolution has been quite impressive for a player who was always a dynamic offensive defenceman.”
Russian goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, 17, drops three spots from Button’s November rankings to sit at No. 7 after looking overwhelmed during the World Juniors.
“Askarov is still the best goalie I’ve seen entering a draft since Carey Price,” Button said. “He wasn’t at his best at the World Juniors, but his skill level and attributes are undeniable. It’s just one tournament. The previous six international tournaments he played in ended with Askarov helping his team win a medal.”
The rest of Button’s top 10 includes Frolunda right winger Lucas Raymond (No. 8), Chicoutimi Sagueneens centre Hendrix Lapierre (No. 9) and Kamloops Blazers centre Connor Zary (No. 10).
1 Alexis Lafreniere
2 Tim Stützle
2 Quinton Byfield
4 Cole Perfetti
5 Marco Rossi
6 Jamie Drysdale
7 Yaroslav Askarov
8 Lucas Raymond
9 Hendrix Lapierre
10 Connor Zary
11 Alexander Holtz
12 William Wallinder
13 Dylan Holloway
14 Anton Lundell
15 Dawson Mercer
16 Braden Schneider
17 Brendan Brisson
18 Jeremie Poirier
19 Justin Barron
20 Jack Quinn
21 Noel Gunler
22 Yan Kuznetsov
23 Rodion Amirov
24 Mavrik Bourque
25 Tyson Foerster
26 Eemil Viro
27 Shakir Mukhamadullin
28 Jake Neighbours
29 John-Jason Paterka
30 Ozzy Wiesblatt
31 Kaiden Guhle
32 Thomas Bordeleau
33 Jake Sanderson
34 Sam Colangelo
35 Nico Daws
36 Justin Sourdif
37 Lukas Reichel
38 Topi Niemelä
39 Daniel Torgersson
40 Alexander Pashin
41 Vasili Ponomaryov
42 Lukas Cormier
43 Daniil Gushchin
44 Ridly Greig
45 Roni Hirvonen
46 Seth Jarvis
47 Carter Savoie
48 Ryan O'Rourke
49 Jean-Luc Foudy
50 Jacob Perreault
51 Marat Khusnutdinov
52 Sean Farrell
53 Theodor Niederbach
54 Tyler Tullio
55 Zion Nybeck
56 Helge Grans
57 Jacob Truscott
58 Emil Andrae
59 Ty Smilanic
60 Samuel Hlavaj
61 Jan Mysak
62 Jack Finley
63 Pavel Tyutnev
64 Christoffer Sedoff
65 Dmitri Zlodeyev
66 Will Cuyle
67 Luke Evangelista
68 Luke Tuch
69 Daemon Hunt
70 Oliver Suni
71 Jaromir Pytlik
72 Donovan Sebrango
73 Jack Thompson
74 Joonas Oden
75 Leo Loof
76 Trevor Kuntar
77 Tyler Kleven
78 Connor Mcclennon
79 Gunnarwolfe Fontaine
80 Ryan Francis
81 Brett Berard
82 Isaak Phillips
83 Ruben Rafkin
84 Charlie Desroches
85 William Villeneuve
86 Antonio Stranges
87 Ivan Didkovsky
88 Ryder Rolston
89 Simon Knak
90 Oliver Okuliar
91 Brock Faber
92 Joel Maatta
93 Chase Yoder