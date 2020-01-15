Alexis Lafreniere remains the clear top prospect in hockey, but a strong showing at the World Juniors has helped propel German winger Tim Stutzle into a tie for second with Sudbury Wolves centre Quinton Byfield in the January edition of Craig’s List ahead of the 2020 NHL Draft in Montreal.

Stutzle, a 19-year-old left winger who has five goals and 18 assists in 26 games this season for Adler Mannheim in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga, turned heads with a dynamic performance for his country over the holidays. He jumps five spots on this ranking after sitting at No. 7 in November.

“He’s the type of player who makes you believe something exciting is going to happen every time he’s on the ice,” said TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button. “He’s got elite skill and his game is full of dynamic qualities.”

Button believes that the 6-foot-1, 187-pound Stutzle, who had five assists in five games at the World Juniors, is a natural centre at the next level.

“He’s got lightning-quick feet and hands,” Button said. “His offensive game reminds me of Patrick Kane.”

Byfield struggled to make an impact at the World Juniors in a limited role for Team Canada, but Button said that shouldn’t hurt the 6-foot-4 ¼, 215-pound centre’s draft stock. Byfield, 17, has 25 goals and 63 points in 33 games for the Wolves this season.

“Quinton is going to be a very good player who will only get better as he matures,” Button said. “The big centre is always coveted and it should be no different with Quinton. He has the attributes to be a productive NHL player for a long time.”

Saginaw Spirit sniper Cole Perfetti (23 goals and 69 points in 40 OHL games this season) sits at No. 4 on the list, while 18-year-old Austrian centre Marco Rossi of the Ottawa 67’s has jumped six spots from No. 11 in November  to land at No. 5.

Rossi, who stands 5-foot-8 ¼ and weighs 170 pounds, has 26 goals and 48 assists in 32 games for Ottawa this season.

“Rossi plays with a quiet drive,” Button said. “He pushes the play and doesn’t get deterred by any challenge. He’s highly skilled and very creative.”

Jamie Drysdale of the Erie Otters is the top blueliner on Button’s board, coming in at No. 6. The 5-foot-11, 172-pound defenceman has seven goals and 35 points in 31 OHL games this season.

“He’s the best defenceman available in this draft,” Button said of the 17 year old. “He’s learned how to be an impact player in all three zones. That evolution has been quite impressive for a player who was always a dynamic offensive defenceman.”

Russian goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, 17, drops three spots from Button’s November rankings to sit at No. 7 after looking overwhelmed during the World Juniors.

“Askarov is still the best goalie I’ve seen entering a draft since Carey Price,” Button said. “He wasn’t at his best at the World Juniors, but his skill level and attributes are undeniable. It’s just one tournament. The previous six international tournaments he played in ended with Askarov helping his team win a medal.”

The rest of Button’s top 10 includes Frolunda right winger Lucas Raymond (No. 8), Chicoutimi Sagueneens centre Hendrix Lapierre (No. 9) and Kamloops Blazers centre Connor Zary (No. 10).

 

Craig's List - January

 
RK Player Team POS HT WT GP G P
1 Alexis Lafreniere Rimouski (QMJHL) LW 6'1 192 34 24 73
2 Tim Stutzle Mannheim (DEL) C/LW 6'1 187 26 5 23
2 Quinton Byfield Sudbury (OHL) C 6'4 ¼ 215 33 25 63
4 Cole Perfetti Saginaw (OHL) C/LW 5'10 ¼ 177 40 23 69
5 Marco Rossi Ottawa (OHL) C 5'8 ¼ 170 32 26 74
6 Jamie Drysdale Erie (OHL) D 5'11 172 31 7 35
7 Yaroslav Askarov St. Petersburg (MHL) G 6'3 176 16 2.38 .922
8 Lucas Raymond Frölunda (SHL) RW 5'11 170 17 3 5
9 Hendrix Lapierre Chicoutimi (QMJHL) C 5'11 ½ 179 19 2 17
10 Connor Zary Kamloops (WHL) C 5'11 ¾ 173 37 25 53
11 Alexander Holtz Djurgårdens (SHL) LW 5'11 ½ 192 23 7 11
12 William Wallinder  MoDo (SWE J20) D 6'4 191 27 5 21
13 Dylan Holloway Wisconsin (NCAA) C/LW 6'0 ½ 192 19 3 8
14 Anton Lundell HIFK (SM Liiga) C 6'1 185 23 6 15
15 Dawson Mercer Drummondville (QMJHL) C/RW 6'0 181 21 17 34
16 Braden Schneider Brandon (WHL) D 6'2 208 39 4 29
17 Brendan Brisson Chicago (USHL) C 5'11 ¼ 177 26 15 30
18 Jeremie Poirier Saint John (QMJHL) D 6'0 ¼ 199 43 11 35
19 Justin Barron Halifax (QMJHL) D 6'1 ½ 195 27 4 17
20 Jack Quinn Ottawa (OHL) RW 6'0 179 38 30 48
21 Noel Gunler Lulea (SHL) RW 6'0 ½ 170 32 1 8
22 Yan Kuznetsov Connecticut (NCAA) D 6'3 ¾ 207 21 2 9
23 Rodion Amirov Ufa (MHL) LW 6'0 167 21 0 2
24 Mavrik Bourque Shawinigan (QMJHL) C 5'10 165 40 23 53
25 Tyson Foerster Barrie (OHL) RW 6'1 ¼ 194 38 21 48
26 Eemil Viro TPS Turku (SM Liiga Jr.) D 5'11 ½ 165 15 1 6
27 Shakir Mukhamadullin Ufa (MHL) D 6'3 ½ 178 20 0 1
28 Jake Neighbours Edmonton (WHL) LW 5'11 ½ 197 44 15 46
29 John-Jason Peterka Munich (DEL) LW 5'11 192 27 5 9
30 Ozzy Wiesblatt Prince Albert (WHL) RW 5'9 ¾ 183 43 17 46
31 Kaiden Guhle Prince Albert (WHL) D 6'2 ½ 186 43 7 25
                 
32 Thomas Bordeleau USA NTDP (USHL) C 5'9 ¼ 179 32 13 28
33 Jake Sanderson USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'0 ¾ 170 32 4 15
34 Sam Colangelo Chicago (USHL) RW 6'2 205 25 18 36
35 Nico Daws Guelph (OHL) G 6'3 ½ 202 13 2.21 .935
36 Justin Sourdif Vancouver (WHL) C/RW 5'10 ¾ 173 36 13 29
37 Lukas Reichel Munich (DEL) LW 6'0 170 26 8 17
38 Topi Niemela Karpat (SM Liiga) D 5'10 ½ 156 35 4 9
39 Daniel Torgersson Frolunda (SWE J20) LW 6'2 ¾ 199 28 21 32
40 Alexander Pashin Ufa (MHL) RW 5'8 154 27 11 25
41 Vasili Ponomaryov Shawinigan (QMJHL) C 6'0 180 35 14 33
42 Lukas Cormier Charlottetown (QMJHL) D 5'9 ¼ 167 25 5 21
43 Daniil Gushchin Muskegon (USHL) LW/RW 5'9 167 25 14 28
44 Ridly Greig Brandon (WHL) C 5'11 160 37 15 35
45 Roni Hirvonen Assat (SM Liiga) C 5'9 164 37 3 10
46 Seth Jarvis Portland (WHL) C 5'9 ½ 174 37 20 49
47 Carter Savoie Sherwood Park (AJHL) LW 5'9 192 37 37 66
48 Ryan O'Rourke Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) D 6'0 173 31 6 22
49 Jean-Luc Foudy Windsor (OHL) RW 5'11 ½ 172 39 13 35
50 Jacob Perreault Sarnia (OHL) RW 5'11 200 39 26 51
51 Marat Khusnutdinov St. Petersburg (MHL) C/LW 5'11 176 32 10 22
52 Sean Farrell Chicago (USHL) LW 5'8 ¼ 175 26 10 39
53 Theodor Niederbach Frolunda (SWE J20) C 5'11 172 28 9 34
54 Tyler Tullio Oshawa (OHL) RW 5'10 165 39 18 44
55 Zion Nybeck HV71 (SWE J20) LW/RW 5'6 ½ 182 28 14 36
56 Helge Grans Malmo (SWE J20) D 6'2 ½ 206 22 3 22
57 Jacob Truscott USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'0 ½ 172 32 2 13
58 Emil Andrae HV71 (SWE J20) D 5'8 ½ 181 27 8 25
59 Ty Smilanic USA NTDP (USHL) C/LW 6'0 ¾ 167 21 4 14
60 Samuel Hlavaj Sherbrooke (QMJHL) G 6'3 ½ 216 24 2.08 .925
61 Jan Mysak Hamilton (OHL) C/LW 5'10 ½ 180 26 5 9
62 Jack Finley Spokane (WHL) C 6'5 ¾ 213 40 10 36
                 
63 Pavel Tyutnev Yaroslavl (MHL) RW 5'10 185 25 8 13
64 Christoffer Sedoff Red Deer (WHL) D 6'1 ½ 193 41 3 15
65 Dmitri Zlodeyev Moscow (MHL) C 5'11 185 31 8 21
66 Will Cuylle Windsor (OHL) LW 6'2 ½ 204 39 15 29
67 Luke Evangelista London (OHL) RW 5'11 ¼ 172 40 16 40
68 Luke Tuch USA NTDP (USHL) LW 6'1 197 32 11 18
69 Daemon Hunt Moose Jaw (WHL) D 6'0 198 23 0 11
70 Oliver Suni Oshawa (OHL) RW 6'1 188 27 8 23
71 Jaromir Pytlik S.S. Marie (OHL) C 6'2¼ 201 33 14 33
72 Donovan Sebrango Kitchener (OHL) D 6'1 184 35 3 18
73 Jack Thompson Sudbury (OHL) D 6'0 180 41 10 21
74 Joonas Oden KooKo (SM Liiga) RW 6'0 183 26 2 6
75 Leo Loof Farjestad (SWE J20) D 6'1 ½ 176 30 1 7
76 Trevor Kuntar Youngstown (USHL) C 6'0 202 27 23 36
77 Tyler Kleven USA NTDP (USHL) D 6'3 ½ 190 30 1 6
78 Connor McClennon Winnipeg (WHL) RW 5'7 ¾ 163 42 21 49
79 Gunnarwolfe Fontaine Chicago (USHL) LW 5'8 ½ 174 26 17 37
80 Ryan Francis Cape Breton (QMJHL) RW 5'8 ¾ 174 40 17 54
81 Brett Berard USA NTDP (USHL) Lw 5'8 ½ 152 32 13 29
82 Isaak Phillips Sudbury (OHL) D 6'2 ½ 193 41 6 16
83 Ruben Rafkin Windsor (OHL) D 5'11 ¼ 190 37 1 20
84 Charlie Desroches Saint John (QMJHL) D 5'10 170 43 2 26
85 William Villeneuve Saint John (QMJHL) D 6'1 175 43 7 36
86 Antonio Stranges London (OHL) LW 5'10 ½ 172 39 16 30
87 Ivan Didkovsky Moscow (MHL) LW 5'11 187 30 15 26
88 Ryder Rolston Waterloo (USHL) RW 6'0 ¾ 175 27 13 26
89 Simon Knak Portland (WHL) LW 6'0 ¾ 185 28 6 21
90 Oliver Okuliar Lethbridge (WHL) LW 6'0 ¾ 181 34 24 45
91 Brock Faber USA NTDP (USHL) D 5'11 ½ 193 32 2 9
92 Joel Maatta Sioux City (USHL) C 6'1 ¼ 192 30 8 16
93 Chase Yoder USA NTDP (USHL) C 5'10 ¼ 174 32 7 13
 

 