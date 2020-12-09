Ronaldo on Messi: Never saw him as a rival

The debate regarding who's the greatest of all-time between soccer legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has been going on for over a decade.

Fans of the Portuguese and Argentine stars have never been shy to share their opinions on the matter. However, when it comes to the players themselves, it seems as if the rivalry is not on top of their minds.

At least for Ronaldo.

"I have always had a cordial relationship with Messi," Ronaldo told Movistar after his Juventus side defeated Messi's Barcelona 3-0 in Champions League play Tuesday afternoon.. "As I have said before, for 12, 13, 14 years [I have been] sharing prizes with him."

"I never saw him as a rival. He always tried the best for his team, and I tried the best for mine. I always got on well with him. I am sure he will say the same if you ask him.

"But we know in football, people always look for a rivalry to create more excitement."

Ronaldo scored twice in the game as Juventus captured Group G. Barcelona is moving on as well after finishing second in the group.

It was the first time Ronaldo and Messi squared off against each other since Ronaldo left Real Madrid for the Italian club in 2018.

With Ronaldo being 35-years-old and Messi 33, this may of been one of the last times the two legends played in the same game.