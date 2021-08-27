Ronaldo says he wants to leave Juventus

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has told Juventus that he wants to leave.

“Yesterday Cristiano told me that he no longer plans to play for Juventus,” coach Massimiliano Allegri said Friday.

Allegri said Ronaldo will miss the Serie A match against Empoli as a result.

"Things change, it's a law of life. Juventus remains, which is the most important thing," Allegri added. "Cristiano gave his contribution, he made himself available, now he leaves and life goes on.

"Cristiano is to be thanked for what he has done, also as an example amongst the youngsters. But as I said, we must go on."

Manchester City is considering an option to buy the Portugal forward.

