TORONTO — Alex Barre-Boulet and Andy Andreoff had a pair of goals apiece as the Syracuse Crunch downed the Toronto Marlies 8-1 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.

Dennis Yan, Otto Somppi, Ross Colton and Cameron Gaunce also scored for the Crunch (14-6-2), who led 3-1 after a period of action and 6-1 entering the third.

Jeremy Bracco was the lone scorer for the Marlies (10-10-5).

Syracuse netminder Eddie Pasquale made 28 saves for the win. Eamon McAdam started in net for Toronto and allowed three goals on five shots to find himself on the bench to start the second period. Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 20-of-25 shots in 40 minutes of relief.

The Crunch went 1 for 2 on the power play while the Marlies scored once on three chances with the man advantage.