TORONTO (February 4, 2021) – SUPER BOWL LV touches down on CTV on Sunday, Feb. 7 as the network announced today programming and sponsorship details for one of the most highly anticipated broadcast events of the year. CTV, TSN, and RDS are Canada’s home for SUPER BOWL LV, kicking off Sunday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs look to repeat as back-to-back Super Bowl Champions as they take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Airing live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, SUPER BOWL LV marks the first time in NFL history that a team has competed in the Super Bowl in their home stadium. Comprehensive SUPER BOWL LV pre-game coverage begins Sunday, Feb. 7 at 12 noon ET on CTV, and the all-new CTV.ca and CTV app, with additional coverage beginning at 10 a.m. ET on TSN and RDS (see complete list of SUPER BOWL LV programming on CTV/TSN below; details about RDS coverage are available here.)

Grammy® Award-winning and Diamond-certified Canadian superstar The Weeknd takes to the stage as the headline performer of the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, marking only the second time in history that a Canadian solo artist has headlined a Super Bowl halftime show.

TSN’s game day coverage is led by SUPER BOWL LV panel host James Duthie alongside football analysts Jesse Palmer, Jabari Greer, and Davis Sanchez. Following the game, TSN delivers a special edition of SPORTSCENTRE, recapping all the key moments from both on and off the field, with additional contributions from the panel as well as reporters Farhan Lalji and Matthew Scianitti.

Leading up to SUPER BOWL LV, TSN’s SPORTSCENTRE features essays, analysis, and breaking news all week long from NFL analysts Greer, Michael Irvin, Palmer, and Sanchez.

CTV has seen strong advertising demand for its SUPER BOWL LV broadcast. The network has sold out its advertising inventory for SUPER BOWL LV, but will work to unlock additional opportunities for last minute advertisers to be involved in the big game.

GMC Sierra and SkipTheDishes are quarter sponsors of CTV’s SUPER BOWL LV broadcast. Advertising partners showcasing creative during the broadcast include Maple Leaf® naturally prepared meal ingredients, Pepsico, Samsung Electronics Canada, Subway Restaurants Canada, TDL Group, Tide, and Wealthsimple.

Canada’s SUPER BOWL LV simulcast features the premiere of new advertising creative from Pepsico, SkipTheDishes, TDL Group, Tide, and Wealthsimple.

“SUPER BOWL is one of television’s most spectacular events of the year, captivating both audiences and advertisers alike,” said Stewart Johnston, Senior Vice President, Sales & Sports, Bell Media. “This year has the makings of a legendary SUPER BOWL with two star-laden offences, including a marquee matchup at quarterback, a Canadian star headlining the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, all-day coverage on CTV, TSN, and RDS, the debut of the new series HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT, and a fabulous roster of new and innovative ads from top Canadian brands. There truly is something for everyone this Sunday.”

In the coveted post-game timeslot on CTV is the series premiere of the inspirational new program HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT. The new CTV Original series, which follows the Holmes family as they help local heroes make a difference in their communities, premieres immediately following SUPER BOWL LV on Sunday, Feb. 7 at approximately 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on CTV, and the all-new CTV.ca and CTV app. In the series premiere, Mike Holmes and his children, Sherry and Michael, take on a project to save a school’s skilled trades program with the help from school alumnus and special guest Russell Peters. Following the premiere, HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT moves to its regular timeslot of Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT beginning Feb. 14 on CTV.

SUPER BOWL LV Additional Broadcast Highlights

The TSN Edge gets in the pre-game huddle with a deeper dive into fantasy, stats, and insights, providing football fans with the ultimate inside edge ahead of SUPER BOWL LV. TSN.ca, BarDown.com, and the network’s official social media platforms feature extensive content leading up to and during SUPER BOWL LV. Following the game, TSN.ca is home to post-game interviews, analysis, and must-see highlights.

Television’s most adorable sports competition, PUPPY BOWL XVII, returns as Team Ruff and Team Fluff, comprised of 70 puppies from 22 shelters, go paw-to-paw to break their 3-3 series tie and win the coveted CHEWY “Lombarky” Trophy, airing Sunday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. ET, with pre-game coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Animal Planet, with a livestream available here.

CTV’s slate of fan-favourite daytime programs present special pre-game segments throughout Super Bowl week. ETALK counts down to SUPER BOWL LV with a closer look at the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show and what to expect from The Weeknd. THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW celebrates Super Bowl LV with a snack smack-down between Chef Lynn Crawford and Cheese Master Afrim Pristine, featuring recipes inspired by the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And YOUR MORNING hosts a virtual Super Bowl party with Mary Berg (Feb. 5), and delivers news coverage and highlights the morning after the Super Bowl (Feb. 8). All of these segments, in addition to a collection of iconic sports-themed movies, will be made available on CTV.ca/super-bowl as part of the CTV Tailgate Collection.

Complete SUPER BOWL LV Programming on CTV and TSN

TSN continues to build excitement for SUPER BOWL LV with a full slate of NFL programming, including:

Friday, Feb. 5

2 p.m. ET – SUPER BOWL LIV (TSN2)

4 p.m. ET – NFL LIVE FROM TAMPA (TSN1/5)

8:30 p.m. ET – NFL PLAYOFFS: NFC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP (TSN2)

11:30 p.m. ET – NFL PLAYOFFS: AFC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP (TSN2)

11:30 p.m. ET – ESPN 30 FOR 30: AL DAVIS VS. THE NFL (TSN1/3/4/5)

Saturday, Feb. 6

1 p.m. ET – TOP 10 SUPER BOWLS (TSN3)

8 p.m. ET – TOP NFL PLAYS OF 2020 (TSN2)

8:30 p.m. ET – TOP 10 NFL GAMES OF 2020 (TSN2)

9 p.m. ET – 2021 NFL HONORS (TSN2)

11 p.m. ET – SUPER BOWL LIV (TSN2)

Sunday, Feb. 7: CTV and TSN deliver extensive live pre-game coverage throughout the day, including (visit CTV.ca to confirm local broadcast times):

10 a.m. ET – NFL COUNTDOWN LIVE (TSN1/4/5)

12 noon ET – ROAD TO THE SUPER BOWL (CTV)

1 p.m. ET – TOP NFL PLAYS OF 2020 (CTV)

1:30 p.m. ET – TOP 10 NFL GAMES OF 2020 (CTV)

2 p.m. ET – THE SUPER BOWL TODAY (CTV)

2 p.m. ET – ROAD TO THE SUPER BOWL (TSN5)

4 p.m. ET – ROAD TO THE SUPER BOWL (TSN2)

6 p.m. ET – THE SUPER BOWL KICK-OFF SHOW (CTV/TSN1/4/5)

6:30 p.m. ET – SUPER BOWL LV: KANSAS CITY CHIEFS VS TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (CTV, TSN1/4/5, RDS)

10 p.m. ET – SPORTSCENTRE (TSN1/4/5)

10 p.m. ET – HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT (CTV)

10 p.m. ET – NFL PRIMETIME (TSN.ca and the TSN App)

SUPER BOWL LV and all pre-game coverage is also available for live streaming to CTV, TSN, and TSN Direct subscribers through CTV.ca, TSN.ca, as well as the CTV and TSN apps.

Live radio coverage airs across TSN’s seven radio stations (TSN 690 Montreal, TSN 1200 Ottawa, TSN 1050 Toronto, TSN 1150 Hamilton, TSN 1290 Winnipeg, TSN 1260 Edmonton, and TSN 1040 Vancouver).