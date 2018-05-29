– Opening match features host Russia vs. Saudi Arabia on Thursday, June 14 with pre-game coverage beginning at 10 a.m. ET on CTV, TSN4, and TSN5; complete tournament coverage continues through to the final match on July 15 –

– Comprehensive broadcast schedule includes pre- and post-game shows for every game, as well as a daily primetime recap show throughout the tournament –

– Full French-language coverage of the tournament available on RDS –

– Coca-Cola® is the title sponsor of all halftime shows, with incorporation in-show and on-set, as well as product integration from select Coca-Cola brands –

TORONTO (May 29, 2018) – With the countdown to 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP RUSSIA™ underway, CTV and TSN today announced their comprehensive tournament schedules. As the official broadcasters of the FIFA World Cup™ in 2018, 2022, and 2026, CTV and TSN feature full tournament coverage with all 64 games beginning Thursday, June 14 all the way to the final match on Sunday, July 15. To kick off the tournament, TSN delivers the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ Preview Show on Monday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN, which provides an in-depth look at each group and the key players to watch with insight from TSN’s soccer panel. CTV and TSN’s full broadcast schedule is available at TSN.ca. As recently announced, Coca-Cola® is the premier sponsor of CTV, TSN, and RDS’ upcoming 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP RUSSIA™ coverage.

Soccer fans can also catch multi-platform tournament action across the TSN Radio network and iHeartRadio apps, TSN.ca, and the CTV GO and TSN GO apps. French-language coverage is available exclusively on RDS, RDS2, RDS.ca, and through the RDS GO app.

Coverage of 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP RUSSIA™ includes:

- Pre- and post-game shows for each match

- 30-minute primetime recap show throughout the tournament on TSN

- A Match of the Day encore featured nightly on TSN

- Up-to-the-minute news, insight, and analysis available at TSN.ca, and across TSN’s social media channels

Anchored by TSN’s industry-leading soccer panel, Canadians will hear from Luke Wileman, Steven Caldwell, and Kristian Jack throughout the entire tournament, with Andi Petrillo hosting the nightly recap show. TSN Radio’s coverage features Gareth Wheeler and Terry Dunfield as hosts of pre-game, halftime, and post-game coverage, as well as a nightly recap show.

“As Canada’s home of the 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP RUSSIA™, we look forward to delivering every nail-biting, uplifting, and memorable minute of the tournament to viewers across the country,” said Stewart Johnston, President, Media Sales, Marketing, and TSN. “With our respected soccer hosts and analysts leading in-depth coverage, Canadians will not only be able to enjoy every match live and on demand, but also receive extensive insight and analysis across CTV, TSN, and RDS.”

2018 FIFA WORLD CUP RUSSIA™ begins with host Russia taking on Saudi Arabia at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Thursday, June 14 with pre-game coverage starting at 10 a.m. ET on CTV, TSN4, and TSN5. Taking place in 11 cities across Russia, the tournament concludes with the Final on Sunday, July 15 with pre-game coverage starting at 10 a.m. ET on CTV and TSN live from Luzhniki Stadium.