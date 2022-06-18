TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — A goal in the 42nd minute stood up as the winner as Cuba defeated Canada 1-0 in opening group stage action at the CONCACAF Under-20 men's soccer championship at the Estadio Nacional Chelato Ucles on Saturday.

Kevin Martin Torriente scored for Cuba who got three shots on target compared to two for Canada.

The Canadians, who held a large advantage in ball possession (71 per cent), are in Group A with the United States, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Cuba. Cuba received a red card in the 72nd minute but managed to fend out the Canadians' late charge.

Three of the four nations will advance from the group to the CONCACAF Round of 16. From 20 remaining nations at the CONCACAF men's Under-20 championship, the top-four nations will qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2023 while the top-two nations will qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The U.S. hammered St. Kitts and Nevis 10-0 in earlier action. Canada will play St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2022