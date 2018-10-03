CFL Wired: Week 16 - Manziel throws first two CFL TDs in Als' loss to Riders

The Montreal Alouettes were without receiver BJ Cunningham and offensive tackle Tony Washington at practice Wednesday.

Cunningham has been dealing with a lower-body injury and Washington has a suspected ankle injury, both of which were suffered last weekend against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

In 14 games for the Alouettes this season, Cunningham has 52 receptions for 631 yards and three touchdowns.

Washington has been the team's starting left tackle since being acquired from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats alongside Johnny Manziel in July.