Canada women's national team midfielder Desiree Scott became the latest high-profile player to pull out of the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup in Utah.

The Utah Royals player made the announcement Tuesday morning on Twitter, hours before her team is set to play the Houston Dash.

This game is all I know and is beyond important to my heart. But one thing that is closer and dearer and has always come first is my family. I unfortunately will not be playing in the Challenge cup. Beyond disappointed to not step on that field today but will see you soon 💛 pic.twitter.com/C9LTt5Db0P — Desiree Scott (@MsDScott11) June 30, 2020

"This game is all I know and is beyond important to my heart," the 32-year-old native of Winnipeg wrote. "But one thing that is closer and dearer and has always come first is my family. I unfortunately will not be playing in the Challenge Cup. Beyond disappointed to not step on that field today but will see you soon."

Scott, capped 156 times by Canada, is the latest in a long list of players not partaking in the tournament, citing health concerns from the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Among others sitting out include Mallory Pugh, Christen Press, Tobin Heath and Megan Rapinoe.

The tournament in Herriman, UT, kicked off on Sunday with two matches.

Along with the Royals/Dash game, OL Reign will take on Sky Blue FC in the day's late match.