Cyle Larin has made men's Canadian soccer history.

The 26-year-old from Brampton, Ont., scored in the sixth minute of Canada's CONCACAF World Cup qualifying game against the United States at Tim Hortons Field on Sunday to become the all-time leading scorer in Canadian national men's team history.

He now has 23 goals in 44 appearances, breaking a tie with Dwayne De Rosario.

Earlier this week, Canada defeated Honduras 2-0 at San Pedro Sula to remain undefeated at the top of the CONCACAF qualifying table.

An early own-goal by Honduras, credited to Tajon Buchanan, and a second-half Jonathan David strike accounted for Canada’s two markers in the victory.

They will wrap up the current section of Qatar qualifying Wednesday in El Salvador.

More to come.