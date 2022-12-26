Czechia, Canada tied after first period of WJC opener

Sebrango finishes sweet dish from Perfetti as Canada ties the game

In a chaotic first period, Canada and Czechia combined for six goals as they are tied 3-3 in their preliminary round opener to kick off the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Mason McTavish opened the scoring for Canada four minutes in, beating Czech goaltender Jakub Malek high blocker side.

The Czechs responded minutes later with Michal Gut scoring off a 2-on-1. The goal was awarded when the video room buzzed down after it was not given initially on the ice.

After Xavier Bourgault took the first penalty of the game for Canada, Czech forward Pavel Novak scored with the man advantage on a one-timer for a 2-1 lead.

Stanislav Svozil made it a two-goal lead for Czechia 51 seconds later to make it a 3-1 game.

Canadian defenceman Owen Power responded 23 seconds after the Czech goal to make it a 3-2 game.

Defenceman Donovan Sebrango tied the game for Canada 3-3 with 30 seconds remaining in the first period.