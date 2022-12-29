A second game has been forfeited at the World Juniors.

Due to a mandated team quarantine following a positive test result of one of its players overnight, Czechia's game against Finland scheduled for Wednesday afternoon has been cancelled.

The result of the game will be recorded as a 1-0 win for Finland by forfeiture in accordance with IIHF rules.

"The team’s quarantine status will be further evaluated to determine whether it will be able to compete in its final preliminary round game, scheduled for 30 December against Austria," the IIHF said in a statement, adding that on-ice officials are now required to wear masks until further notice.

Czechia (0-0-1-2) is next scheduled to play Austria Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET. However, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports that does not give them enough time to get the required amount of two negative tests within 24 hours to exit hotel room quarantine, opening the possibility of a schedule change.

Now things get, uh, interesting. The 0-3 CZE next scheduled game is tomorrow at 2:30 MT vs. AUT. But that doesn’t give them enough time to get the required two -ve tests in 24 hours to get out of hotel room quarantine. Could we, therefore, see a schedule change? — Bobby Margarita (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 29, 2021

This is the second game in as many days to result in a forfeiture as Tuesday's game between Team USA and Switzerland was cancelled because of COVID-19 issues within Team USA. Switzerland was awarded a 1-0 win and Team USA is undergoing testing to determine their next steps at the World Juniors.