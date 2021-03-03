D'Agostini stops 31 shots to lead Marlies over Moose

TORONTO — Andrew D'Agostini stopped 31 shots as the Toronto Marlies doubled up the Manitoba Moose 4-2 on Wednesday in American Hockey League play.

Justin Brazeau, Tyler Gaudet, Kalle Kossila and Calle Rosen supplied the offence for the Marlies (6-4-0).

Hayden Shaw and C.J. Suess had goals for the Moose (4-6-0).

Mikhail Berdin turned away 21-of-24 shots for Manitoba.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2021.