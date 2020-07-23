LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — D.C. United midfielder Felipe Martins has been suspended for one match and fined an undisclosed amount for serious foul play against Montreal Impact midfielder Victor Wanyama at the MLS is Back Tournament.

The Brazilian only received a yellow card for a studs-up tackle that buckled Wanyama's thigh in the 35th minute of their match Tuesday. But the play was reviewed by the MLS disciplinary committee with additional sanctions issued Thursday.

The tackle drew a critical tweet from Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore.

"You always do this type of (stuff) and then try to say sorry. Do better man. You can end a career with this type of play. You continue to do it year after year. Stop it. Play hard but not like this."

Wanyama, captain of the Kenyan national team, finished the game.

Felipe, in his ninth year in the league, has also played for Montreal, the Red Bulls and Vancouver. He has 44 yellow cards and one red over his MLS career.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2020.