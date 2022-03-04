Scott: Time for Cowboys to move on from Cooper and Zeke

Amari Cooper's time with the Dallas Cowboys appears to be coming to an end.

According to the ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are "likely" to release Cooper before the start of the new league year.

Cooper is due $20 million in fully guaranteed money on the fifth day of the new league year, March 20. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2022

