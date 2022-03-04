26m ago
Report: Cowboys 'likely' to release WR Cooper
Amari Cooper's time with the Dallas Cowboys appears to be coming to an end. According to the ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are "likely" to release Cooper before the start of the new league year.
TSN.ca Staff
Scott: Time for Cowboys to move on from Cooper and Zeke
Amari Cooper's time with the Dallas Cowboys appears to be coming to an end.
According to the ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are "likely" to release Cooper before the start of the new league year.
Cooper is due $20 million in fully guaranteed money on March 20, the fifth day of the new league year.
More details to follow.