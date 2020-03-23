Dallas Cowboys centre Travis Frederick announced on Monday that he’s retiring from the NFL.

In the statement he released on social media, the 29-year-old Frederick said he was retiring after seven seasons in the NFL because of the illness he was diagnosed with in 2018, Guillain–Barré Syndrome, an autoimmune disease that affects a person's nervous system and can lead to muscle weakness.

"Facing the potential end of my career because of my illness forced me to imagine life after football," Frederick wrote. "I had to prepare for my career potentially ending."

After missing the entire 2018 season because of his illness, Frederick returned to the field in 2019, playing well enough to earn the fifth Pro Bowl nomination of his career. Despite being able to return to action, the centre said he was still plagued by the illness.

"I made my return to the field, played well overall, and was selected to the Pro Bowl, but it was a difficult year for me. Each day I faced a struggle: I could no longer perform at my highest level. Playing "well" is not what I expect of myself and is not what my teammates deserve. Because of this, I know my days as a football player are done. I am proud of what I have accomplished in my career, and I walk away with my head held high."

Frederick spent all seven of seasons in the NFL with the Cowboys, who drafted him in the first round (31st overall) of the 2013 draft. He started all 16 games for Dallas in every one of his previous seasons except for the 2018 campaign.