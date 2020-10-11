4m ago
Cowboys' Prescott carted off with leg injury
Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott has been carted off with a leg injury after being tackled in the third quarter against NFC East rival New York Giants.
TSN.ca Staff
The 27-year-old is having a great season for the Cowboys, throwing for 1,690 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions heading into Sunday's game.
Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton has replaced Prescott behind centre for the Cowboys.