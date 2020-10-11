Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott has been carted off with a leg injury after being tackled in the third quarter against NFC East rival New York Giants.

Dak Prescott is being carted off. His right foot turned sideways and his teammates’ reaction reflects the severity of the injury. https://t.co/xolXeZ2nLX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

The 27-year-old is having a great season for the Cowboys, throwing for 1,690 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions heading into Sunday's game.

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton has replaced Prescott behind centre for the Cowboys.