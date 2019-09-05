It looks like things are just fine between running back Ezekiel Elliott and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

While Elliott said he has not yet spoken to Jones since signing his six-year, $90 million deal, Elliott insists he would be "happy to talk to him."

"It's just negotiations. You've got to get through it. We're good," Elliott said via Pro Football Talk.

"I mean, that's so far behind us. We signed a deal, so there's no point in talking about that other stuff."

Elliott's agent, Rocky Arceneaux, said last month that the Elliott camp found Jones' "Zeke who?" comment disrespectful before Jones countered by saying he had "earned the right" to joke about the running back despite ongoing negotiations.

As for his status for Week 1, it looks like it will be full steam ahead for the new $90 million man.

“Zeke will hit the ground running,” Jones said Wednesday. “We didn’t deliberately let anything drag on. Anyone knows it’s a negotiation. And I’d rather be answering why it went on too long before the first game—and got done—than to be sitting there in the third game not having it done... I may be almost $100 million lighter, but I’m happier.”

In 15 games last season for the Cowboys, Elliott ran for a league-high 1,434 yards and nine total touchdowns. It was the second time in his three-year career that he's led the NFL in rushing.

The Cowboys will open the season at home against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.