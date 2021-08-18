Does Dallas' hype train have the steam to back it up this season?

The Dallas Cowboys are set to sign kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Kosovo-born Canadian will now look to make his first NFL roster having previously been under contract with the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers.

Raised in Southern Ontario, Hajrullahu spent six seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Toronto Argonauts and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, winning the Grey Cup with the Argos in 2017.

Twice a CFL East All-Star, Hajrullahu signed with the Rams prior to last season, but was cut prior to Week 1. He signed a future contract with the Panthers in January, after having previously spent time on their practice roster, before being waived in March.

Hajrullahu suited up for the Generals in the 2021 Spring League season where he was a perfect five-for-five in field goals.

The move for Hajrullahu comes with Greg Zuerlein out with a back injury, though he's expected to be ready for the team's Week 1 game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 9, and punter Hunter Niswander sidelined with an undisclosed issue.

The Cowboys continue their preseason schedule on Saturday with a visit from the Houston Texans.