The Dallas Cowboys are the National Football League's most valuable NFL franchise with a value of $6.92 billion according to Sportico.

This also estimates the Cowboys as the most valuable franchise in all of sports.

Darren Rovell of The Action Network notes the Cowboys franchise is now worth 52 times what owner Jerry Jones bought the team for 32 years ago factoring in for inflation. Jones bought the Cowboys in 1989 for $140 million.

Forbes also had the Cowboys as the NFL's most valuable on their franchise valuation list released last month. They had the Cowboys worth $6.5 billion, up $800 million from their 2020 value despite the financial implications of COVID-19.

Second on the Sportico list at $5.35 billion is the New England Patriots and third is the Los Angeles Rams at $4.68 billion. The least valuable franchise is the Cincinnati Bengals, who come in at $2.4 billion.

Sportico says the average NFL franchise value is $3.5 billion and collectively, the value of NFL franchise, including team-related businesses and real estate held by owners is $112 billion.

Here is the top 10 with the full list available via Sportico here.

1. Dallas Cowboys ($6.92 billion)

2. New England Patriots ($5.35 billion)

3. Los Angeles Rams ($4.68 billion)

4. New York Giants ($4.63 billion)

5. San Francisco 49ers ($4.27 billion)

6. Washington Football Team ($4.25 billion)

7. New York Jets ($4.08 billion)

8. Chicago Bears (4 billion)

9. Philadelphia Eagles ($3.87 billion)

10. Houston Texans ($3.84 billion)