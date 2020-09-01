Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones remained coy on Tuesday about any pursuit of free agent safety Earl Thomas, but reiterated his team's potential interest in the three-time All-Pro.

"We have not had any [talks with Thomas] , but I have not had any either," Jones told 105.3 FM The Fan in Dallas. "Discussions internally. We have discussions. Certainly, he's an outstanding football player. We're sitting here at personnel time and we're looking for ways to get better. He'd be one of several we'd discuss during this particular time as we finalize this roster. It would be a misleading thing to say we haven't discussed him, it would be a misleading thing to say that we have."

Even with Cowboys safety Xavier Woods currently sidelined with a groin strain and the team relatively thin at the position, Jones wouldn't elaborate on what the Cowboys intend to do to address that situation.

"There's competition out here," Jones said. "I know you understand on something as sensitive as a competitive roster decision why we wouldn't discuss it with thousands and thousands of people that aren't necessarily fans, some of them are competition."

Thomas, 31, was released by the Baltimore Ravens after only one season last month following a fight at practice with teammate Chuck Clark.

The Orange, TX native spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks where he was a member of their vaunted "Legion of Boom" secondary that led the club to two Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014.