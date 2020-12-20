2h ago
Cowboys RB Elliott inactive against 49ers
Despite head coach Mike McCarthy saying he expected Ezekiel Elliott to suit up for the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 15 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, the running back was listed as inactive ahead of the game.
TSN.ca Staff
The Cowboys will now turn to backup Tony Pollard for the bulk of the carries, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Elliott has been battling a calf injury.
More details to come.