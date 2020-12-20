Do the Cowboys have a Zeke problem?

Despite head coach Mike McCarthy saying he expected Ezekiel Elliott to suit up for the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 15 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, the running back was listed as inactive ahead of the game.

The Cowboys will now turn to backup Tony Pollard for the bulk of the carries, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Elliott has been battling a calf injury.

