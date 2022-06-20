Fajardo says Riders' win was emotional with injury to Clark

The Saskatchewan Roughriders got some tough news on Monday.

Centre Dan Clark announced he suffered a broken fibula during Saturday's matchup with the Edmonton Elks and had successful surgery on Sunday.

Any recommendations for the softest sponges for a sponge bath? pic.twitter.com/Om6WRIOUcQ — Dan Clark (@DanClark67) June 20, 2022

TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji reports the belief is he is likely done for the season.

After having his leg rolled up on in a scrum, Clark was carted off late in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 26-16 victory, moving them to 2-0 on the season.

"Each day brings a new challenge that I will face head on with the goal to be back on the field with my brothers. To the outpouring of kind wishes, concern, and the love sent my way..... THANK YOU," Clark wrote on Twitter.

The 34-year-old has played his entire 10-year career with the Roughriders, appearing in 127 games. He was named a CFL All-Star in 2019 and the Riders Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2019 and 2021.

The Riders will be back in action Thursday in Montreal against the Alouettes.