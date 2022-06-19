Saskatchewan Roughriders centre Dan Clark was carted off the field in the final moments of their game against the Edmonton Elks on Saturday with an apparent leg injury and did not return.

Clark, a native of Saskatchewan, had his leg rolled up on in a scrum following a play.

The 34-year-old has played his entire 10-year career with the Roughriders, appearing in 127 games. He was named a CFL All-Star in 2019 and the Riders Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2019 and 2021.

The Roughriders have not yet provided an update on his status.