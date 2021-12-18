Dobbie scores seven times in Seals' victory over Roughnecks

CALGARY — Dane Dobbie had seven goals and two assists to lead the San Diego Seals past the Calgary Roughnecks 17-12 in the National Lacrosse League Friday.

Casey Jackson chipped in with four goals for the Seals (2-1). Austin Staats and Wesley Berg scored twice each. Cameron Holding and Jeremy Noble also found the back of the net. Noble added five assists.

Frank Scigliano made 35 saves.

Curtis Dickson scored five times and had two assists for the Roughnecks (1-2). Tyler Pace scored three goals, Dan Taylor had two, and Shane Simpson and Zach Herreweyers scored one apiece.

Pace and Taylor each added three assists, while Jesse King led the way for Calgary with six helpers. Christian Del Bianco stopped 34 shots in defeat.

San Diego was 3 for 5 on the power play. Calgary went 5 for 7.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2021.