7m ago
Berger (ribs) withdraws from Honda Classic
Daniel Berger, the top-ranked golfer set to play in the Honda Classic this week has pulled out with a rib injury. Berger, 15th in the World Ranking, was one of just six players inside the top 50 set to tee it up at PGA National.
TSN.ca Staff
Daniel Berger, the top-ranked golfer set to play in the Honda Classic this week has pulled out with a rib injury.
Berger, 15th in the World Ranking, was one of just six players inside the top 50 set to tee it up at PGA National.
The 27-year-old took place in The Players Championship last week, finishing tied for ninth with a final score of -8.
Berger picked up his fourth PGA Tour win in February when he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
With Berger out of the field, World No. 18 Sungjae Im is now the top-ranked player in the field.
Berger has been replaced in the field by Rhein Gibson.