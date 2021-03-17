Daniel Berger, the top-ranked golfer set to play in the Honda Classic this week has pulled out with a rib injury.

Berger, 15th in the World Ranking, was one of just six players inside the top 50 set to tee it up at PGA National.

The 27-year-old took place in The Players Championship last week, finishing tied for ninth with a final score of -8.

Berger picked up his fourth PGA Tour win in February when he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

With Berger out of the field, World No. 18 Sungjae Im is now the top-ranked player in the field.

Berger has been replaced in the field by Rhein Gibson.