Daniel Sturridge has found himself a team.

After over a year as a free agent, the former England striker will train with Mallorca.

👺 El @RCD_Mallorca ha cursado invitación para que @DanielSturridge (Birmingham, Inglaterra, 1989) participe desde mañana 14 de julio en los entrenamientos de la primera plantilla del club dentro de su proceso de preparación



Sturridge, 31, last played for Turkish side Trabzonspor before his contract was terminated in March of 2020 over a four-month FIFA ban for breaching betting regulations. He had scored seven goal in 19 appearances with the team.

A product of the Manchester City academy, Sturridge is best known for his seven seasons at Liverpool. In 116 league appearances for the Reds, he scored 50 goals, including 21 in 2014 as part of a lethal partnership with Luis Suarez.

A two-time Champions League winner, Sturridge has also spent time with Chelsea, Bolton Wanderers and West Brom.

Internationally, he's been capped 26 times by England and appeared at the 2014 World Cup.

Mallorca return to the top flight this upcoming season after having finished as runners-up to Espanyol in the Segunda Division this past season.