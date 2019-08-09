Medvedev advances to semis with win over Thiem at Rogers Cup

MONTREAL — Russia's Daniil Medvedev upset Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-1 in the first quarterfinal at the Rogers Cup on Friday.

The eighth-seeded Medvedev needed just under 57 minutes to finish off the No. 2 seed from Austria at the US$5.7-million ATP Tour Masters 1000 series event.

Medvedev won a whopping 96 per cent of his points on first serve and never faced a break point at IGA Stadium.

It was Medvedev's first win over Thiem in three career matches.

Medvedev will face the winner of Friday's second quarterfinal between No. 6 seed Karen Khachanov of Russia and No. 3 Alexander Zverev of Germany. The latter player won the Rogers Cup the last time it was played in Montreal in 2017.

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal, the defending champ from the 2018 event in Toronto, was scheduled to face No. 7 Fabio Fognini of Italy on Friday night.

The other Friday night quarterfinal featured No. 16 Gael Monfils of France against No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.