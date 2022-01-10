The man who scored the first goal in franchise history is moving on from Toronto FC.

Danny Dichio announced his departure from the Reds on Monday after a 15-year association with the club.

A native of London, Dichio joined TFC as a player in 2007 and stayed as part of the club setup after his retirement in 2009 as both an academy coach and club ambassador.

On May 12, 2007, Dichio scored the first Major League Soccer goal for TFC in a game against Chicago Fire at BMO Field, becoming a fan favourite in the process.

Thank-you for an amazing 15 years! Really excited for the next chapter in my career. pic.twitter.com/cx5jQRQWtb — Danny Dichio (@DannyDichio) January 10, 2022

"I would like to thank all the many club staff that I have worked with throughout my years, as well as the coaching staff that have helped me along my coaching journey," Dichio said in a statement. "I thank each and every player who gave me the privilege of coaching and working with them. You gave me your trust in showing you the process and it gives me great satisfaction seeing our academy graduates succeed in life — not just on the field. You have all made me a better person and coach."

Last March, Dichio joined John Herdman's Canada staff for World Cup qualifiers in the opening round of CONCACAF qualification.

A product of the Queens Park Rangers academy, Dichio's playing career spanned 17 seasons, suiting up for the likes of QPR, Sampdoria, Sunderland, West Brom and Derby County.