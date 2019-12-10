Winnipeg Blue Bombers assistant GM Danny McManus is no longer in the mix to be the Montreal Alouettes next GM, TSN's Farhan Lalji reported.

Being told that Danny McManus is no longer in the mix to be #alouettes GM. He was informed by team president Patrick Boivin last night. So among the known candidates being interviewed only #Bombers @RyanRigmaiden remains. A very good young candidate. @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) December 10, 2019

McManus, who also serves as the Blue Bombers Director of US Scouting, was informed by Alouettes team president Patrick Boivin he was out of the running Monday night.

Lalji added among the known candidates being interviewed only Blue Bombers' Director of College Scouting Ryan Rigmaiden remains. Lalji reported yesterday the Ticats' Shawn Burke withdrew his name from consideration for the position.