53m ago
McManus no longer in mix for Alouettes GM
Winnipeg Blue Bombers assistant GM Danny McManus is no longer in the mix to be the Montreal Alouettes next GM, TSN's Farhan Lalji reported.
TSN.ca Staff
McManus, who also serves as the Blue Bombers Director of US Scouting, was informed by Alouettes team president Patrick Boivin he was out of the running Monday night.
Lalji added among the known candidates being interviewed only Blue Bombers' Director of College Scouting Ryan Rigmaiden remains. Lalji reported yesterday the Ticats' Shawn Burke withdrew his name from consideration for the position.