The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Alumni Association (HTCAA) announced Wednesday that Canadian Football Hall of Fame quarterback and 1999 Grey Cup champion Danny McManus will be inducted to the Wall of Honour at Tim Hortons Field on Friday, October, 7.

“Danny Mac’s record-breaking ability and leadership skills on and off the field exemplified exactly what it means to be a Hamilton Tiger-Cat and member of the Hamilton community,” said Bob Young, Caretaker of the Tiger-Cats, in a statement. “I’m thrilled Danny’s number 14 is going up on the wall to honour him along with the great Ticat teams of the late 1990s and early 2000s.”

The Dania Beach, Fla., native played in 141 career CFL games over his eight seasons (1998-05) for the Tiger-Cats, winning a Grey Cup for the black and gold in 1999. He currently holds the all-time franchise record in passing yards (33,841) passing touchdowns (164), pass completions (2, 368) and pass attempts (4, 257). McManus also ranks second in franchise history in single-season passing yards (5, 318) and third in single-game passing yards (525).

His performance on the field earned him many accolades. In 1999, McManus was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Player, a CFL East All-Star and a league All-Star, all in the same season. In 2005, McManus was the recipient of the Tom Pate Memorial award (2005), for his outstanding work in the Hamilton community. In 2011, he was inducted to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

“Wow, when Mr. Young called and said that I had been elected to the Wall of Honour it was an awesome feeling to be a part of history for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and to be fortunate enough to be a part of the great names that are already on the Wall of Honour,” Said Danny McManus in a statement. “Football is the ultimate team game so I just want to take the opportunity to thank my teammates, Mr. Young, the Hamilton Tiger-Cat Alumni Association, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats organization, the football writers in Hamilton and of course the amazing Tiger-Cats fans.”

The Wall of Honour is the single largest acknowledgement of excellence the Tiger-Cats and the HTCAA can provide and McManus is just the 25th person to receive the honour.