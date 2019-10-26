CHICAGO — Oscar Dansk stopped all 25 shots his way as the Chicago Wolves blanked the Manitoba Moose 4-0 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Tye McGinn, Gage Quinney, Jake Leschyshyn and Patrick Brown scored for the Wolves (4-3-1).Adam Carlson stopped 15-of-18 shots for the Moose (1-7-0).

Manitoba has lost six in a row.