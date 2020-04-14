Dark Side of the Ring: Jimmy Snuka and the death of Nancy Argentino



Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka was one of the top names in professional wrestling in the 1980s, but the mysterious death of his girlfriend, Nancy Argentino, left a family seeking justice.

On May 10, 1983, Argentino was found unresponsive in Snuka’s motel room in Allentown, Pa.

After initial statements by Snuka and WWF owner Vince McMahon, local police chose not to arrest or charge the wrestler.

Had Snuka been arrested at the time, the WWF would have missed out on a big-money match between Snuka and Don Muraco at Madison Square Garden.

Snuka went on to have a lengthy wrestling career, which included several stints with the WWF. He was inducted into the WWE’s Hall of Fame in 1996.

The case was left cold and deemed an accident until a local newspaper detailed evidence in an article published 30 years after the incident.

Snuka was charged with third-degree murder in 2015 in connection with Argentino’s death.

Would the Argentino family get the justice they were seeking?

Is Snuka’s legacy tainted?

