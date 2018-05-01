Pavel Datsyuk will take part in the world hockey championship this month for the seventh time in his illustrious career.

The 39-year-old was named to Team Russia on Tuesday, along with 19 other KHL players. The roster features six NHL players in Nikita Zaitsev (Toronto), Evgeny Dadonov (Florida), Maxim Mamin (Florida), Artem Anisimov (Chicago), Pavel Buchnevich (New York Rangers) and Nikita Soshnikov (St. Louis).

Datsyuk, who won a gold medal at the Olympics earlier this year, has won gold at the tournament once in his career (2012). He scored eight goals and added 35 points in 37 games with SKA St. Petersburg this season. In six Olympic contests, he had six assists and a plus-eight rating while serving as the team's captain.

Russia has won bronze at the tournament in each of the past two years. The team's last gold at the worlds came in Belarus in 2014.

Team Russia will open their tournament on Friday in Denmark against France (Live on TSN5 at 10am et/7am pt.)

Russia's complete roster, per the federation release:

Goalkeepers: Vasily Koshechkin, Ilya Sorokin, Igor Shesterkin.



Defenders : Nikita Nesterov, Bogdan Kiselevich, Nikita Zaitsev, Vladislav Gavrikov, Dinar Khafizullin, Yegor Yakovlev, Alexey Bereglazov, Nikita Tryamkin.



Forwards : Pavel Datsyuk, Nikita Gusev, Alexander Barabanov, Ilya Kablukov, Alexey Byvaltsev, Kirill Kaprizov, Mikhail Grigorenko, Sergey Andronov, Maxim Shalunov, Evgeny Dadonov, Maxim Mamin, Artem Anisimov, Pavel Buchnevich, Nikita Soshnikov, Ilya Mikheev.