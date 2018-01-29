2h ago
Datsyuk named captain of Russian team
TSN.ca Staff
Datsyuk, Kovalchuk headline Russian Olympic hockey team
Pavel Datsyuk will serve as team captain for the "Olympic Athletes from Russia" hockey team at the Pyeongchang Games next month.
Datsyuk was named to his fifth Olympic roster last week and served as team captain at Sochi 2014. He owns a bronze medal from Salt Lake City 2002.
He has five goals and 15 assists in 23 career contests at the Winter Olympics.
The 39-year-old has eight goals and 35 points in 37 games with SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL this season.
Datsyuk left the Detroit Red Wings for the KHL in 2016 after 14 seasons in the NHL.
The full roster for Russia's team is below:
Goaltenders
Vasily Koshechkin
Ilya Sorokin
Igor Shestyorkin
Defencemen
Vladislav Gavrikov
Dinar Khafizullin
Bogdan Kiselevich
Alexei Marchenko
Nikita Nesterov
Slava Voynov
Artyom Zub
Andrei Zubarev
Forwards
Sergei Andronov
Alexander Barabanov
Mikhail Grigorenko
Nikita Gusev
Pavel Datsyuk
Ilya Kablukov
Sergei Kalinin
Kirill Kaprizov
Ilya Kovalchuk
Sergei Mozyakin
Nikolai Prokhorkin
Ivan Telegin
Vadim Shipachyov
Sergei Shirokov