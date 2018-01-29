Pavel Datsyuk will serve as team captain for the "Olympic Athletes from Russia" hockey team at the Pyeongchang Games next month.

Datsyuk was named to his fifth Olympic roster last week and served as team captain at Sochi 2014. He owns a bronze medal from Salt Lake City 2002.

He has five goals and 15 assists in 23 career contests at the Winter Olympics.

The 39-year-old has eight goals and 35 points in 37 games with SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL this season.

Congratulations to my friend and client Pavel Datsyuk for being named the captain of team Russia for the upcoming Winter Olympic Games. — Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) January 29, 2018

Datsyuk left the Detroit Red Wings for the KHL in 2016 after 14 seasons in the NHL.

The full roster for Russia's team is below:

Goaltenders

Vasily Koshechkin

Ilya Sorokin

Igor Shestyorkin

Defencemen

Vladislav Gavrikov

Dinar Khafizullin

Bogdan Kiselevich

Alexei Marchenko

Nikita Nesterov

Slava Voynov

Artyom Zub

Andrei Zubarev

Forwards

Sergei Andronov

Alexander Barabanov

Mikhail Grigorenko

Nikita Gusev

Pavel Datsyuk

Ilya Kablukov

Sergei Kalinin

Kirill Kaprizov

Ilya Kovalchuk

Sergei Mozyakin

Nikolai Prokhorkin

Ivan Telegin

Vadim Shipachyov

Sergei Shirokov