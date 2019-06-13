The Edmonton Eskimos will be without a number of key players for their regular season opener against the Montreal Alouettes Friday.

Receiver DaVaris Daniels and linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox lead a list of five players the Eskimos placed on the one-game injured list which also includes offensive guard Travis Bond, defensive end Alex Bazzie, and returner Martese Jackson.

Daniels and Santos-Knox were both part of the Eskimos' impressive free agent haul this off-season.

Daniels comes from the Calgary Stampeders where he finished with 50 receptions for 747 yards and seven touchdowns in just 12 games. And Santos-Knox comes from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers where he finished with 82 tackles and six sacks in 18 games.