Dickenson: Stamps RB Carey out for season
Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson told Calgary radio station 770 CHQR on Monday that running back Ka'Deem Carey's season is over.
Dickenson said that Carey broke his arm during the team's Week 15 win over the Toronto Argonauts and had surgery on Sunday.
In his first season with the Stampeders, the 26-year-old Carey had 75 carries for 422 yards and two touchdowns.