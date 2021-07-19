The Edmonton Elks and three-time CFL West Division All-Star tackle Derek Dennis are at an apparent standoff.

Dennis, who played for the Calgary Stampeders in 2019 before a short stint in the COVID-shortened XFL 2020 season, agreed to a two-year deal with Edmonton in January, a deal he was not pleased with shortly after signing. That discontentment escalated after the club signed another all-star tackle in SirVincent Rogers in early February.

Although Dennis maintains that he asked for his release soon after signing the deal, an Edmonton source said the team agreed to re-do the 32-year-old American’s contract with playtime money, which it later did, believing he would play this season.

Then, on June 22, Dennis announced on Twitter that he was sitting out this season. Edmonton sources maintain the club believed he was retired, until receiving a request for his release at the start of training camp.

They say they have not received a trade request, although it’s believed that Dennis, who has played 72 regular-season CFL games, would welcome such a move at this point in his career.

It’s not clear whether the Elks, who released a statement on the matter late Monday, would consider a trade request.

“The Edmonton Elks came to terms with Derek Dennis on a contract and would gladly honour that contract,” the statement read. “Derek decided to retire on his own accord and is aware that the club would welcome him to Edmonton should he decide to return to football.”