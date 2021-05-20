David Beckham and Steven Gerrard were inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame on Thursday.

The Manchester United midfielder and Liverpool midfielder join Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Roy Keane, Eric Cantona, Frank Lampard and Dennis Bergkamp as the hall's inaugural class.

"It’s an honour to be inducted into the inaugural Premier League Hall of Fame alongside these legends of the game and league," Beckham said in a statement. "The Premier League was such an important part of my career and life and I’m delighted to be recognised alongside these icons who I played with, competed with and looked up to."

A native of London, Beckham joined the United academy in 1991, making his first-team debut the following year as part of the academy's vaunted "Class of '92" alongside Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Phil Neville and Gary Neville.

Making his Premier League debut in 1994-1995, Beckham became firmly ensconced in the Red Devils midfield the following season. He would spend eight seasons with United, making 265 league appearances and scoring 62 goals, before a move to Real Madrid in 2003.

With the Red Devils, Beckham won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the 1999 Champions League title as part of United's famous treble-winning campaign. The runner-up for the Ballon d'Or in 1999 to Barcelona's Rivaldo, Beckham was named in the PFA Team of the Year on four occasions.

Internationally, Beckham was capped 115 times by the Three Lions.

The talisman at the heart of the Liverpool midfield for 17 seasons, Gerrard's 504 Premier League appearances are 11th all-time. Only defender Jamie Carragher made more league appearances for the Reds than Gerrard.

A Merseyside native, Gerrard finished third in Ballon d'Or voting in 2005 behind Barca's Ronaldinho and Frank Lampard of Chelsea and was named in the PFA Team of the Year on eight occasions.

Gerrard's 120 league goals are 18th all-time in league history.

With Liverpool, Gerrard won two FA Cups, three League Cups, the 2001 UEFA Cup and the 2005 Champions League title.

Internationally, Gerrard was capped 114 times.