The NHL will not be going to Beijing next month for the 2022 Winter Olympics, but that doesn't mean there won't be NHL talent at the Games.

Czechia released their 24-player roster on Thursday and former NHLers David Krejci and Michael Frolik headline the group.

Krejci is a veteran of 15 NHL seasons, all spent with the Boston Bruins. He currently plays for the Czech Extraliga's Olomous HC and has 17 goals and 17 assists in 36 games. Krejci, 35, scored eight goals and added 36 assists in 51 games last season for the Bruins before departing the NHL last year to play in front of friends and family in his native Czechia.

Frolik, 33, is a veteran of 13 NHL seasons split between six teams.

The Kladno native played in eight games last season with the Montreal Canadiens and was held without a point. He has six goals and seven assists in 16 contests so far this season with Lausanne HC in Switzerland.

All in all, Czechia's roster roster includes 12 players from the Kontinental Hockey League, four each from the Czech Extraliga and Swiss National League, three from the Swedish Hockey League and one from the Finnish Liiga. The team will be coached by Filip Pesan.

Czechia earned a fourth-place finish at PyeongChang in 2018, falling to Canada in the Bronze Medal Game.

Roster

Goalkeepers

Patrik Bartosak, Amur Khabarovsk (KHL)

Simon Hrubec, Avangard Omsk (KHL)

Roman Will, Traktor Chelyabinsk (KHL)



Defenders

Jakub Jerabek, Spartak Moscow (KHL)

Lukas Klok, Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk (KHL)

Ronald Knot, Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk (KHL)

Tomas Kundratek, Ocelari Trinec

Vojtech Mozik, Admiral Vladivostok (KHL)

David Sklenicka, Jokerit Helsinki (KHL)

Libor Sulak, Admiral Vladivostok (KHL)



Forwards

Roman Cervenka, Rapperswil-Jona Lakers (SUI)

Michael Frolik, HC Lausanne (SUI)

Tomas Hyka, Traktor Chelyabinsk (KHL)

Jan Kovar, EV Zug (SUI)

David Krejci, HC Olomouc

Radan Lenc, Amur Khabarovsk (KHL)

Michal Repik, Sparta Prague

Lukas Sedlak, Traktor Chelyabinsk (KHL)

Jiri Smejkal, Pelicans Lahti (FIN)

Vladimir Sobotka, Sparta Prague

Michael Spacek, Frolunda Gothenburg (SWE)

Matej Stransky, HC Davos (SUI)

Hynek Zohorna, IK Oskarshamn (SWE)

Tomas Zohorna, IK Oskarshamn (SWE)