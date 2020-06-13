Tennis' return to play will have to wait at least one more day.

The opening day of the Ultimate Tennis Showdown has been postponed due to rain, the event announced.

The event is now scheduled to begin on Sunday afternoon with Elliot Benchetrit and Alexei Popyrin kicking off the day session, while Stefanos Tsitsipas headlines the night session.

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime was supposed to take part in the event, however he pulled out with an injury.

"It's nothing major to be honest. Bad luck that it happened yesterday during training," Bernard Duchesneau, Auger-Aliassime's agent, said.

"It's nothing serious at all. It's just too close from the beginning of the competition to take any risk."

Duchesneau is hopeful Auger-Aliassime can resume training in a couple of weeks.

Auger-Aliassime will be replaced by Spain's Feliciano Lopez at the event.